Woman charged with rape, murder of 70-year-old Old Bridge resident

Glenwood Apartments in Old Bridge (Google Street View)

OLD BRIDGE — An 40-year-old township woman was charged Thursday morning with first-degree murder and aggravated sexual assault of a woman.

Joann Cullinan, 70, was found dead inside her home at Glenwood Apartments on Route 516, Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew C. Carey said.

Police were called after Cullinan's body was found.  Police later arrested Caroline Beckert.

Carey did not disclose the nature of their relationship or where Beckert was found when she was arrested.

Beckert was also charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. Officials did not describe the weapon.

Beckert is being held at the Middlesex County Adult Corrections Center with a court appearance scheduled for Friday in Superior Court in New Brunswick.

