With bus driver shortage, Camden, NJ will pay parents to take kids to school

CAMDEN — One of the many occupations continuing to weather a COVID-induced worker shortage in New Jersey is school bus drivers, and with that in mind, this city's school district is now offering parents $1,000 if they or a member of their household transport their children to and from school each day for the 2021-22 academic year.

In a letter to families, Neil Dwyer of the district Division of Operations acknowledged the "many" students districtwide who are still deprived of public transportation almost a month into the school year, and presented two alternative options.

The first, a $1,000 parent contract, is being made available to students currently attending a Camden City school and eligible for transportation services. The parent or household member contracted to provide car rides must have a current driver's license, registration, and insurance with a $15,000 liability coverage.

An interest form for that option has been made available online.

The second alternative is a monthly NJ Transit bus ticket, also offered to eligible district students, but who must be accompanied by a household member age 18 or older. Anyone interested in the bus ticket program should email transportation@camden.k12.nj.us.

