Want to save money and energy this winter? Follow these tips

🔥 Stay safe this winter and save energy and money

🔥 Familiarize yourself with flood safety

🔥 Learn how to recognize an overheated or runaway boiler or furnace

The winter cold is settling in so it’s time to take the necessary steps to save energy and money this season, all while staying safe.

“Natural gas is widely used by New Jersey customers and remains more affordable than many alternatives, said Brian Clark, vice president of gas Operations at PSE&G.

Greenspan Warns Of Danger Of High Natural Gas Prices Getty Images loading...

Safety Tips

First and foremost, if you smell gas, get out of the house or building you are in, move at least 350 feet away, and call 911 and your local utility provider.

Carbon monoxide poisoning is another important safety topic. Make sure you have carbon monoxide detectors with fresh batteries on every level of your house.

Take time to make sure all appliances are in good working condition, especially if the appliances are older.

When cooking or baking, Clark warned never to block the vents at the bottom of the oven by lining them with foil or oven protectors as blocked vents can cause carbon monoxide accumulation.

Hard to find items at my grocery store vesa011 loading...

Never use the stove to provide heat for your home as a replacement for a boiler or a furnace that may be damaged.

When it snows, keep any high-efficiency furnace pipes on the outside of your home clear of snow, otherwise, you may inadvertently allow carbon monoxide to build up in the home. Also, clear chimneys and vents for other gas appliances.

Snow accumulation can interfere with the proper operation of your gas metering system. The meter assembly may contain a regulator that is designed to safely release pressurized gas in the event of a malfunction. Blocking the regulator vent could create an unsafe condition where gas is not able to escape the internal piping.

Natural Gas Prices In Midwest Could Jump Over 70% After Katrina A natural gas meter (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images) loading...

Snow and ice can damage gas meters and piping. Be careful when removing snow from around any gas meter. Any damage could potentially create a possible leak hazard.

Use a broom to keep the gas meter, pressure regulator, and vent piping clear of snow and ice during the winter season.

Chimneys and vents should be protected using an approved cap or screen to keep small animals or insects from entering.

hamikus hamikus loading...

Inspect and clean dryer vents to ensure they are clean of debris and lint. This can become a fire hazard especially in the winter when drying heavier clothing and bedding.

If you have an old water heater, consider replacing it.

Installing new gas appliances? Change the connectors as well to prevent leaks and use safer, more modern materials.

Do not store propane tanks or any other highly flammable gas/liquid in your home.

Downed wires should always be considered live. Stay at least 30 feet away from downed lines. Electric currents pass easily through water so stay away from the lines. Don’t drive over them.

Tagged boiler Photo Credit: PSE&G Tagged boiler Photo Credit: PSE&G loading...

Flooding and Overheated Boilers

Whether it’s melting snow or fast rainstorms, New Jersey has experienced increased floods recently. So, Clark said it is very important to familiarize yourself with flood safety.

If you notice water rising outside your home and you’re planning to evacuate your home, unplug all of your electrical appliances, and shut off natural gas supply valves to any of the gas appliances. That valve is usually located on the side of the gas line to the appliance, Clark said. Do not attempt any further work until that has been done.

Learn how to recognize an overheated or “runaway” boiler.” After a flood, it’s important not to touch or turn on any appliances that have been in contact with floodwater because they need to be inspected by professionals, Clark said.

In particular, boilers and furnaces can overheat and be unsafe. If you suspect you have an overheated boiler or furnace, contact your local utility provider immediately.

Clark said some of the signs of an overheated boiler and furnace are facts that it will not shut off. It becomes cherry-red in color. It has paint peeling off due to excess heat. It is leaking water or steam or its temperature gauges are at the highest levels.

If any of this happens, leave the facility and call your utility provider or 911. Oftentimes, this type of equipment will become damaged due to the floods, Clark said.

104507784 Heymo Vehse loading...

Saving Money and Energy

There are a few ways to save money and energy this winter when it comes to your home appliances.

First, Clark recommends locating the thermostat and ensuring the vents in that room are open. Otherwise, the room may be colder than other parts of the house, and the unit will keep running unnecessarily.

Before calling for a costly repair service when you have no heat, Clark said to perform these four important self-checks.

First, check to make sure the thermostat is on with working batteries if it’s digital. Second, make sure the thermostat is in heat mode. Third, check to see if the gas burner emergency switch is on. If it’s not, switch it on. It usually looks like a light switch with a red casing. Fourth, check to see if the furnace filter is clogged or dirty. If it is, change the filter.

If you do not have heat, allow faucets to drip to avoid frozen pipes and costly repairs.

Consider getting a free and quick home energy audit.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom