Winos for Rhinos: Fun NJ event with Cape May County Zookeepers

Wanna help save the rhinos? Drink wine with Cape May County Zookeepers! Yeah, for real!

The event, called Winos for Rhinos, invites you to come out to Jessie Creek Winery and enjoy a glass of wine while supporting rhinoceros conservation and research.

Get our free mobile app

Rhinos are one of the most endangered animals on Earth. You can feel confident about enjoying 'Winos for Rhinos' knowing that all proceeds go directly to the organization Bowling for Rhinos (a branch of American Association of Zoo Keepers which has raised over $7 million since 1990), and to various other wildlife conservation efforts in Africa and Indonesia.

Your 'Winos for Rhinos' ticket buys you two glasses of wine, gourmet pretzels and crackers, games, live music, a special edition event coaster and charm, and live animal encounters!

Andrey Elkin/thinkstock Andrey Elkin/thinkstock loading...

You can also shop local vendor stands and participate in a silent auction. And, if you're hungry, you can purchase a charcuterie board with cheese and other noshes. What goes better with wine than charcuterie!

I'm personally very excited to attend this event and support any causes that benefit wildlife conservation. I feel like I suffer privately every time I see or here about one of these magnificent rhinos being poached. Any little thing that might help save them and other wildlife creatures if worth it.

Silhouette of African safari scene with animals and vehicle adogslifephoto/thinkstock loading...

'Winos for Rhinos' with Cape May County Zookeepers (AAZK) takes place Saturday, May 7th from 2-6 p.m. at Jessie Creek Winery, 1 N. Delsea Drive, (Cape May Courthouse) Middle Township, NJ 08210.

Jessie Creek Winery/Facebook Jessie Creek Winery/Facebook loading...

Tickets are just $25 in advance and $30 at the door. You can grab yours by clicking here!

FYI, this event is rain or shine, and guests must be 21 and over to drink wine.

12 Animals That Are Illegal to Own as Pets in New Jersey While the thought of having a pet monkey or big cat sounds like you'd be living your best life, if you live in New Jersey, you might want to think again.