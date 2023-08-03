Take a break from the beach this summer and explore one of the many wineries scattered across the Jersey Shore.

There are numerous different wineries and winemaking centers throughout Monmouth, Ocean, Atlantic, and Cape May counties.

Whether you are a wine lover or are just fascinated about the winemaking process, these wineries have something for you.

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Four JG's Orchards & Vineyards

Four JG's Orchards & Vineyards

Cream Ridge Winery

Cream Ridge Winery

Fox Hollow Vineyards

Fox Hollow Vineyards

Wine Experience in Tinton Falls

Wine Experience in Tinton Falls

The Wine Room in Manalapan

The Wine Room in Manalapan

OCEAN COUNTY

Laurita Winery

Laurita Winery

Bacchus Winemaking Club

Bacchus Winemaking Club

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Cape May Winery

Cape May Winery

Hawk Haven Vineyard and Winery

Hawk Haven Vineyard and Winery

Jessie Creek Winery

Jessie Creek Winery

Willow Creek Winery & Farm

Willow Creek Winery & Farm

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Balic Winery

Balic Winery

Bellview Winery

Bellview Winery

Kennedy Cellars Winery

Kennedy Cellars Winery

Plagido's Winery

Plagido's Winery

White Horse Winery

White Horse Winery

Tomasello Winery

Tomasello Winery

Sharrott Winery

Sharrott Winery

DiMatteo Vineyard

DiMatteo Vineyard

Renault Winery

Renault Winery

