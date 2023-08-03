Wineries and winemaking throughout the Jersey Shore
Take a break from the beach this summer and explore one of the many wineries scattered across the Jersey Shore.
There are numerous different wineries and winemaking centers throughout Monmouth, Ocean, Atlantic, and Cape May counties.
Whether you are a wine lover or are just fascinated about the winemaking process, these wineries have something for you.
MONMOUTH COUNTY
Four JG's Orchards & Vineyards
- Website: 4jgswinery.com
- Facebook: facebook.com
Cream Ridge Winery
- Website: creamridgewinery.com
- Facebook: facebook.com\
Fox Hollow Vineyards
- Website: foxhollowvineyards.com
- Facebook: facebook.com
Wine Experience in Tinton Falls
- Website: sodanowine.com
- Facebook: facebook.com
The Wine Room in Manalapan
- Website: atthewineroom.com
- Facebook: facebook.com
OCEAN COUNTY
Laurita Winery
- Website: lauritawinery.com
- Facebook: facebook.com
Bacchus Winemaking Club
- Website: bacchusnj.com
- Facebook: facebook.com
CAPE MAY COUNTY
Cape May Winery
- Website: capemaywinery.com
- Facebook: facebook.com
Hawk Haven Vineyard and Winery
- Website: hawkhavenvineyard.com
- Facebook: facebook.com
Jessie Creek Winery
- Website: jessiecreekwinery.com
- Facebook: facebook.com
Willow Creek Winery & Farm
- Website: willowcreekwinerycapemay.com
- Facebook: facebook.com
ATLANTIC COUNTY
Balic Winery
- Website: balicwinery.com
- Facebook: facebook.com
Bellview Winery
- Website: bellviewwinery.com
- Facebook: facebook.com
Kennedy Cellars Winery
- Website: kennedycellarswine.com
- Facebook: facebook.com
Plagido's Winery
- Website: plagidoswinery.com
- Facebook: facebook.com
White Horse Winery
- Website: whitehorsewinery.com
- Facebook: facebook.com
Tomasello Winery
- Website: tomasellowinery.com
- Facebook: facebook.com
Sharrott Winery
- Website: sharrottwinery.com
- Facebook: facebook.com
DiMatteo Vineyard
- Website: dimatteofamilyvineyards.com
- Facebook: facebook.com
Renault Winery
- Website: renaultwinery.com
- Facebook: facebook.com
