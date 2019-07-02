Wine from the 18th century found in New Jersey cellar

The Liberty Museum in Union is located in what used to be William Livingston’s home. Livingston was a general in the Revolutionary War, the first elected governor of New Jersey, and a signer of the US Constitution. He moved into the 14 room home in 1773.

While undergoing renovations in 2017, a previously unknown cellar was discovered. Inside the cellar was a cache of wine dating back to the late 18th century. Over 200 bottles of Madeira, a Portuguese wine, were discovered and some of them will be on display at the museum. One of the cases of wine dates back to 1796. According to CBS2 in New York, the exhibit will open on Independence Day and will also feature the history of alcohol in the US. Some of the bottles have already been auctioned off, with one of them sold for $39,000. The museum is located at 1003 Morris Avenue in Union.

