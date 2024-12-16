Celebrate the holidays at Ocean's Holiday Village!

This holiday season, immerse yourself in the magic of Ocean Casino Resort's enchanting Holiday Village, an unforgettable experience that’s perfect for gift shopping, festive fun, and seasonal cheer.

Nestled inside The Shops at The Row, Ocean's Holiday Village brings together a collection of 10 hand-selected local vendors offering unique gifts, art, and handcrafted treasures.

Open on Saturdays from Nov. 30 through Dec. 21, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Ocean's Holiday Village is your destination for discovering the charm of local artisans and small businesses. Stroll through the village, enjoy the twinkling lights, and soak up the holiday spirit with delightful offerings and festive displays that capture the essence of the season.

Whether you're looking for something special for a loved one or simply enjoying the holiday atmosphere, you're sure to find the perfect item in this bespoke winter wonderland.

In addition to the shopping, you'll be treated to the stunning ambiance of the Ocean Casino Resort. And for even more holiday magic, you can win a $150 gift card to Ocean's Holiday Village, plus an overnight stay at the luxurious Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City!