Will your kids trick or treat this year

I'm ready.

I'll open this bag on 10-31. (Craig Allen photo).

I've got my bag of candy.

But, I have a feeling that I'll be enjoying most of this candy myself.

For the last few years, I've only gotten about 25 trick or treaters.

And, that was before COVID-19.

So, will you let your kids go door-to-door?

Don't forget your mask...under this mask. (Craig Allen photo).

Some New Jersey towns (Plainfield, Bound Brook & Glen Ridge) have banned the practice for this year.

But, let's not forget that Halloween is fun for all ages.

Ghostly fun with Diana, a few years ago. (Craig Allen photo archives).

I miss the adult Halloween parties...and the chance to wear a Halloween costume at work.

Like I said, I figure that I'll be working on a Halloween candy-induced sugar coma on November 1st.