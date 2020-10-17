Will your kids trick or treat this year
I'm ready.
I've got my bag of candy.
But, I have a feeling that I'll be enjoying most of this candy myself.
For the last few years, I've only gotten about 25 trick or treaters.
And, that was before COVID-19.
So, will you let your kids go door-to-door?
Some New Jersey towns (Plainfield, Bound Brook & Glen Ridge) have banned the practice for this year.
But, let's not forget that Halloween is fun for all ages.
I miss the adult Halloween parties...and the chance to wear a Halloween costume at work.
Like I said, I figure that I'll be working on a Halloween candy-induced sugar coma on November 1st.