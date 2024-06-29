Will This Shark Make A Return Visit Off The New Jersey Coast This Summer?

For those of you who love to track the movements of sharks in the Atlantic Ocean, it has been pretty quiet off the New Jersey coast, but we still want to introduce you to Anne Bonny.

With a name like Anne Bonny, you would think she was a character from an animated movie, but that doesn't paint the whole picture of this majestic sea creature.

Shark's Latest Ping Is Far From The Jersey Shore

Here's the good news. Ocearch tells us that her latest ping happened just a few days ago, May 27th to be exact, but it happened 350 miles south of Cape May, off the coast of Ocracoke, North Carolina.

She did, however, ping off the New Jersey coast this week a year ago, so maybe she's planning a return appearance.

There are certainly many sharks much closer to us than Anne Bonny, but since this amazing website has data on her, we wanted to share it with you. After all, based on her last two pings, she is heading north.

Anne Bonny The Shark

Anne Bonny was named after a famous pirate who lurked in the Cape Hatteras area in the early 1700s.

This incredible shark is considered a juvenile, and she weighs in at 423 lbs. She is 9' 3" long. She was tagged by Ocearch about a year ago, on April 21, 2023.

Experts are learning a lot about sharks from this program, and who knows, she may decide to get closer to the Jersey Shore before the summer is over.

Mary Lee's History Near The Jersey Shore

Of course, back between 2015 and 2017 a 16-foot, 2600-pound shark named Mary Lee captured the wonder of the entire Jersey Shore with her close visits. She even had her social media pages.

Her last ping was on June 17, 2017, but experts say that doesn't necessarily mean she was harmed, It could simply have been that the batteries on her tracking equipment wore out.

