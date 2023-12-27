Will Bradley Cooper be spending more time in New Jersey?

Hollywood mega-star Bradley Cooper might be spotted in New Jersey more frequently than before.

Page Six reports that the Philadelphia native recently bought a house in New Hope, Pennsylvania, just over the river from Lambertville.

Cooper has been spotted down the Shore before; a couple of years ago, he was seen in Cape May, and rumor has it that his mom has a house in Brigantine, so visits to the Garden State might be more likely. He once told an interviewer that he grew up going to Brigantine in the summer.

Cooper bought his new digs near the horse farm owned by the mother of his model girlfriend Gigi Hadid, Yolanda. Gigi and her sister Bella reportedly quarantined there during the pandemic, and Page Six says Gigi also owns her farmhouse in the area, although she bought it with an ex, so it’s unclear if she still owns it.

Cooper’s ties to the area are well-documented; he was born in Abington, outside of Philly and he even attended his 30th high school reunion at Germantown Academy last month.

If you’re unfamiliar with Bradley Cooper, he was a working actor who shot to fame in the movie “The Hangover” in 2009.

Some of his notable movies include "Silver Linings Playbook" (2012), for which he received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor, "American Hustle" (2013), "American Sniper" (2014), and "A Star Is Born" (2018), where he starred alongside Lady Gaga and earned several award nominations.

So, keep an eye out, you might spot a bona fide Hollywood star.

