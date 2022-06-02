Wildwood, NJ police identify 19-year-old as ocean swimmer who drowned

Authorities in Wildwood have identified the person who went missing while swimming in the ocean earlier this week as a 19-year-old man from just outside of Philadelphia.

According to the Wildwood Police Department, they received a call just after 4 p.m. Tuesday about swimmers in distress off of the Andrews Avenue beach in the area of the Wildwoods Convention Center.

At the scene, officers found two swimmers who were struggling 100 to 200 yards out to sea; they were rescued by first responders. Cops also learned that a third person had successfully made it back to shore on their own, however, a fourth person was unaccounted for.

Firefighters, the Coast Guard, the New Jersey State Police Marine Division, Sea Tow, and multiple lifeguards from surrounding towns immediately began a search for that swimmer, who has been identified as 19-year-old Alfred Williams of Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, but their efforts were not successful.

WATCH: Video of rescuers from WPVI-TV:

The search was called-off around midday Wednesday and police say, "at this point, the investigation has turned into a recovery mission."

The Wildwood Police Department reports one of the swimmers remains hospitalized at Cape Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

"The local response and collaborative efforts of multiple local, state, and private agencies was instrumental in providing maximum coverage of the search area. It is a terribly sad ending and our condolences go out to the family and friends of the young man," said Lt. Dan Nelson, Commanding Officer of Coast Guard Station Cape May, in a press release.

