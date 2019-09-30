Wild weather ride this week – cool, then warm, then hot, then wet

I can't believe it's already the last day of September! I feel like this month flew by, especially since we've had so many beautiful weather days. As we prepare to turn the calendar page to October, there will be a lot going on in the temperature department. The week starts seasonably cool. Then it gets warmer. Then it gets hotter. Then it gets wetter. Then it gets much cooler. Are you ready for a fall feel by the end of the week?

As of this writing (5:30 a.m.), broken showers are approaching New Jersey from the west. For the most part, they will fail to make a dent in New Jersey's weather Monday. But I will include a spot shower or sprinkle in the forecast. In addition, we'll have pretty substantial cloud cover over western New Jersey — I'm hopeful skies will be somewhat brighter along the coast.

Meanwhile, temperatures will be much cooler than the weekend. Highs will be limited to the upper 60s to lower 70s — right around or just below seasonal normals for late September.

Along the Jersey Shore, a prominent on-shore flow has prompted a Coastal Flood Advisory, in effect from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday. High tide will occur around the 9 a.m. hour along the oceanfront, and is expected to be about a foot higher than normal. That's enough to cause minor flooding of tidal waterways. A high risk of rip currents has been posted too, with ocean waves up to about 5 feet.

We'll keep the chance for an isolated shower alive Monday night. Under mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will be comfortably cool in the mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday looks like a very nice day, as high temps warm to about 75 to 80 degrees. While there might be some thicker clouds around to start the day, afternoon sunshine should balance things out.

And then Wednesday turns even warmer — dare I say hotter! With the exception of far northern NJ, I see high temperatures rising to about 85 to 90 degrees. (Near-record, by the way.) Yes, it will be humid and quite summerlike. Clouds will increase throughout the day.

Our next storm system will be a slow-moving frontal complex arriving Wednesday evening. First, we'll see some scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. And then additional wet weather is likely throughout Thursday. Best chance for a soggy day will be northern and central NJ, with a quarter-inch to half-inch of total rainfall a good bet.

Thursday will also be cloudy, breezy, and cooler. No more 90 degrees — we'll struggle to even make it out of the 60s!

And that's it. If you've been craving some fall-ish weather, 60s will do the trick just fine.

Friday will be sunny and windy (northeasterly winds 15 to 25 mph). My latest forecast puts high temperatures between 61 and 67 degrees.

Saturday will be about the same. In fact, Saturday morning could get pretty cold — I'm keeping my eye on the potential for some frost in North Jersey. Saturday afternoon will bring temps again in the mid 60s at best.

Thermometers will hopefully push back to around the 70-degree mark on Sunday , with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Both the GFS and Euro models show a hint of a shower on Sunday, but I'm not convinced of any rain at this point.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.