Why you won’t be seeing those Redbox video rentals in NJ anymore

Another end of another era in New Jersey.

We’ve been through many. Anyone remember those Garden State Parkway tokens they used to sell? You bought them in advance and used one instead of throwing in coins and it saved you a small bit of money. Much like you pay more now for cash and less for E-ZPass.

Someday we’ll be saying “Anyone remember those Redbox machines in places like grocery stores?” You would rent a movie on DVD right out of what was basically a vending machine.

They’re done. They’re all going away. Every last one of them will be in the dustbin of New Jersey history. Actually the dustbin of American history, because they’re all going away, everywhere.

The parent company of Redbox is Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. They filed for bankruptcy on June 29. Initially it was a chapter 11 but then was changed to a chapter 7. They’re going to liquidate all of their assets.

According to the company’s website there are 102 Redbox locations throughout the state of New Jersey. Across the United States there are 24,000.

What will people do who still have a DVD player and don’t stream/download movies? Those New Jersey people who were customers of Redbox are out of luck, I believe.

A few years back the last known movie rental store in the Garden State was Bob’s Video Time on Lanes Mill Road in Brick Township. Even it is now listed as permanently closed.

Redbox started in 2004. A whole lot changes in this world in 20 years. RIP Redbox.

