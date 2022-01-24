Why the Target store in Brick, NJ was closed on Friday

It was a small issue that closed an Ocean County Target store on Friday.

Brick police sent an alert late Friday evening that the store was closed "for the near future" because of a "utility condition." The store, however, reopened the next day.

Target spokesman Brian Harper-Tibaldo told New Jersey 101.5 a broken sprinkler head break caused the store's fire alarm to go off around 6 p.m. The store on Route 70 was evacuated as it was checked for fire. The store remained closed for the rest of the evening.

A check of the store revealed the broken sprinkler head over the store's "style" section where clothing is sold, according to Harper-Tibaldo. Water was mopped up off the floor and the store reopened on Saturday.

