Why New Jersey is not ready to reopen (Opinion)

For so many years I pushed back on anyone who criticized the voters as "stupid", "ignorant" and other disparaging labels. My line has been consistent that the voters are not stupid, in fact, they are just busy. I believe that still holds true for most people.

Sadly, most of those intelligent, strong New Jerseyans have packed their bags and left for warmer, lower tax and freer places. Florida, Texas, Tennessee all top the list. I even met the wife of a New Jersey State Trooper on the ski lift in Vermont this winter who said her husband was only a couple years from retirement and they were headed to a plot of land they purchased earlier in the year in South Dakota. Many people in these free areas of the country are skeptical that big city liberal politics will come with the blue state refugees. Seems that when you look at Florida as a huge example, the opposite is true. I can't think of many states, outside of South Dakota and Idaho, that are more politically red than Florida.

So how does NJ pull out of this? How many more businesses need to shut down before people take off the masks, socialize and simply say we've had enough? How many more 11-year-olds have to call the suicide hotline for people to wake up? How many loved ones have to die alone in LTC facilities and hospitals before we wake up? How many people will have to continue suffering the fungus and bacteria forming on the mask that you dutifully wrap around your face all day long? The answer is not in November 2021.

Murphy is likely to win again especially if the GOP nominates a liberal, Trump hating establishment hack like Jack Ciattarelli. Even if Jack were to pull off the upset, his ideology is in line with the same elites that brought us tax-raising, debt-exploding, egomaniac Chris Christie, so very little will change. The problem and the solution does not lie with politicians. It lies with the people wandering around alone with double masks and gloves despite the overwhelming medical evidence and the last year of actual data showing that masks are completely useless at best and harmful at worst.

Until NJ residents stand up and decide to be normal, the state will be on a slow road to recovery which will take many years. How many "normals" will wait it out?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

