Who’s still wearing a mask in NJ?

You no longer have to wear a mask outside and masking requirements have been lifted in most indoor locations, but many New Jersey residents, including Gov. Phil Murphy, are still wearing them sometimes.

A harrowing death of a child in Union County involved a fall, and then the family's dogs, according to police.

One man died and another man was rescued Thursday night from Darlington Lake in Mahwah, according to the Bergen County Sheriff's Office.

As of this week, even standard state budget hearings are being scrapped, leaving GOP legislators to go public with calls for how to spend a newfound surplus.

Retiring Manalapan-Englishtown School Superintendent John Marciante says, in a letter following up his self-suggested administrative leave, that he could not join other supers in lifting a mask mandate for kids.

As the G7 summit gets underway this weekend, the nations are readying to commit to a promise of sharing 1 billion coronavirus vaccines with the world, half of them coming from the U.S.

It appears we may fall just short of reaching Gov. Murphy's stated goal of 4.7 million New Jersey adults vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the month, maybe by just 100,000 people.

An FDA review shows doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine remain safe and effective for up to four and a half months, an extension of the original three-month expiration period.

Are you diggin' in, or gettin' out of New Jersey? CPAs in the state are increasingly suggesting you do the latter.

Health surveys asking students about topics such as drinking, smoking, vaping, and drug use might be allowed after parents are notified, but without their express written consent, under a bill one Senate vote from reaching Gov. Murphy.

The state is reportedly looking at ways to digitize your COVID vaccine card for venues that require proof, and elsewhere in the digital space, there is legislation in Trenton that could put your driver's license on your phone.

A Manalapan man is actually fighting, in the boxing ring, to raise funds to help find a cure for a fatal disease his son is battling.

