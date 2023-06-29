NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — It's been nearly one year since 26-year-old Manalapan resident Ayres Gray Jr. was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a parked vehicle on South Concourse, and was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Authorities are putting another call out for help from the public, in hopes of securing information that can lead them to the person or people responsible for the July 2022 shooting death.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office highlighted the unsolved crime in February as well. This time around, they have some new information that could result in additional leads.

Further investigation into the matter uncovered that shots were fired at a house party on Hillview Drive, shortly before police were alerted to the shooting that led to the discovery of Gray in the early morning hours of July 4.

"Investigators continue to identify the link between the two incidents," reads a press release from the prosecutor's office.

Anyone with information on either incident is urged to contact MCPO Detective Thomas Manzo at 800-533-7443 or Neptune Township Police Detective Carrie Bartlett at 732-988-8000.

According to their website, Monmouth County Crime Stoppers continues to offer a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of any suspect in the Gray case. Tipsters remain anonymous.

