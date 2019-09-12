A now-divorced Verona couple is suing a fertility clinic after the wrong man's sperm was used to fertilize the woman's egg.

Drew Wasilewski and Kristina Koedderich told CBS News that their daughter began developing Asian characteristics as she approached her second birthday in 2015. Koedderich gave birth in 2013 after receiving in vitro fertilization at the Institute for Reproductive Medicine and Science at Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston.

A DNA test confirmed that their daughter was not related to Wasilewski, they told CBS.

The Daily Mail reported court documents show their daughter also developed a blood disorder common in Southwest Asia.

Their attorney, David Maize, told CBS his clients want to know where the sperm donated by Wasilewski went. He told CBS they want monetary damages and information on the father of their child.

A judge has ordered the clinic to turn over a list of sperm donors who used the clinic at the same time as the couple.

Medical center spokesman Robert Ford said they are "thoroughly examining the alleged incident."

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

