Which NFL head coach will be the next to get fired after Frank Reich?

This content was produced in partnership with Gambler Labs.

The Carolina Panthers, off to a 1-4 start and just 11-27 over the past two-plus seasons, shot off the first salvo when they fired head coach Brian Rhule in October.

Then, it was the Indianapolis Colts, off to a terrible 3-5-1 start after hopes they would be able to get over the collapse in 2021, that fired Frank Reich and hired Jeff Saturday as the new head coach.

So who’s the next NFL head coach to go?

According to multiple sports books, Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is the odds-on favorite with Denver Broncos first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett a not-to-distant second.

Here are the odds provided by New Jersey sportsbooks.

Kliff Kingsbury, Arizona (3-2): After a great start in 2021, the Cardinals stumbled into the playoffs and got blown out in the wild-card game. This year they are off to a 2-3 start, but played the Eagles tough in a mid-October game. The odds are too short here for a coach the organization seems to like more than the fans do.

Nathaniel Hackett, Denver (2-1): It’s extremely rare for a first-year coach to get fired before his first year is even over. But keep in mind the new Broncos owners and regime didn’t hire Hackett. The former offensive coordinator has done some baffling things in his first month-plus and it’s likely he gets the boot after the season, but he probably gets to finish the year. The odds are a bit different from New York-based oddsmakers. Check out these BetRivers promo for a free bet in New York.

Ron Rivera, Washington (9-2): If there weren’t about a million other problems with this team, Rivera would be an easy choice. He’s not coaching well and he making mistakes off the field as well. Blaming all the woes on his quarterback, Carson Wentz, didn’t go over well, ether.

Dan Campbell, Detroit (9-1): Campbell is well-liked by his players, the media and by others around the league. The bottom line, however, is that this is a bottom-line business. And that bottom line says the Lions are 4-17-1 under Campbell’s watch. Not a bad bet at good odds.

Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland (16-1): Another coach whose in-game decisions have made for some head-scratching. He could go, but you would think he at least gets the chance to coach Deshaun Watson first.

Matt Eberflus, Chicago (16-1): The Bears' first-year coach is in the start of a rebuild and it’s not his fault the quarterback he inherited, Justin Fields, isn’t that good.

Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh (22-1): It’s not going to happen. One bad year isn’t going to cost one of the league’s better coaches his job.

If you or anyone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

