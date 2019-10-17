Where were you in the 90s? A flashback to the Morning Show

Remember polaroid pictures and wood cabinet TV sets? I do, but I'll bet your kids don't.

Kathy Wagner, our morning show board operator (they don't let me touch the equipment), brought in pictures that her Dad Richard took off his TV.

The proud dad passed away recently and in the clean out of his belongings, Kathy came upon these memories. The pics were a reminder of just how much Richard loved his daughter and was proud of her professional accomplishments.

A couple takeaways as the morning crew went down memory lane this morning. First, Jersey hair was a lot bigger in the 80's and 90's. Second, Jim Gearhart is still wearing the same hat. Third, Eric Scott may still have the same haircut and fourth, it's a real blessing to enjoy a truly positive memory after someone passes.

We know Richard Wagner is in a better place. And for a man who made people laugh during his life, he's still doing it after his death. RIP and thanks for bringing a smile to the crew this morning. ​

