Where to get the best wings in NJ when you’re high and hungry

Who doesn't love buffalo wings? Great taste, high protein, easy way to carry different flavors, hot, sweet, and everything in between.

I love wings. I've made them at home but it's not the same as going to your favorite place and having someone else make them and serve them up hot and ready to eat!

Let's get something straight though. The best wings are fried to be crispy with the sauce added afterward AND served with blue cheese dressing. Ranch dressing is simply not an appropriate accompaniment.

A dish of wings is really an entire meal when it comes with a side of blue cheese dressing and celery. You've got your meat, dairy, and greens. Almost a perfect food group combination for any meal.

There are plenty of chain restaurants that pride themselves on making great wings and maybe depending on the location you can get a great appetizer. That said, I prefer the small places tucked away that only the locals really know about.

For us, our go-to place for wings is Chucks Spring Street Cafe. Interestingly enough, the cafe used to be owned by the infamous Menendez Brothers who were convicted of killing their parents to speed up a multimillion-dollar inheritance.

Here are some other suggestions to hit for great wings to binge on once you're high on legal pot:

The Wing Stop in Ewing

The Shepard and the Knucklehead in Hoboken

Wings and Things in Toms River

Chimney Rock Inn in Flemington

Kaycee Ray's Sports Bar in Vineland

Let me know if you've got a place to add to the list. Once you're sober, hit me up on the free New Jersey 101.5 app and maybe your go-to will make the show!

