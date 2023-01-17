Where do NJ people escape for a warm winter getaway?

Now that we're past the holidays and we have a few months before the weather really warms up in New Jersey people are looking for a place to escape to for a winter getaway.

Fortunately, there are several warm-weather vacation spots within the United States that are perfect for New Jerseyans hoping to escape the winter chill.

From beach destinations to tropical paradises, here are some of the best places for New Jerseyans to vacation in winter for some sun and warmth.

As one of the hottest states in the U.S., Florida is a no-brainer when it comes to winter vacations for New Jersey residents.

From the southern tip of the state up to the panhandle, you’ll find plenty of beach towns and cities offering plenty of sunshine and warmth in the winter months.

Whether you want to lounge on the beaches of Miami or party in the clubs of Fort Lauderdale, Florida has something for everyone.

Personally, I recommend Key West. It's the farthest point south you can go on the East Coast and still be in the U.S. If you've never been, go!

Direct flights are available from Newark and Philly in the winter. You can also fly into Miami or Fort Lauderdale and take the amazing drive down the Overseas Highway (Route 1) to the very end. Actually, it's the beginning of the road and lots of people take pictures at the "Mile 0" sign downtown.

You could also fly to Hawaii, California, or Arizona if you have the time and airfare. Lots of Jersey people find warmer spots closer to the east coast in Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, The Bahamas, or the Virgin Islands.

Many other people from Jersey still prefer spots in Mexico, even with a drug war going on in a near narco-terrorist country in some spots.

Most of the trouble is usually not visited on the tourist spots, although places like Acapulco, which was an American favorite in years past has become a little sketchy for many.

Cancun has dominated as the choice for American tourists for decades, but just outside there can be a little rough. There are plenty of places in Mexico that check out just fine that you may have never heard of.

Still, for my money, you can't beat Key West. It's not like the rest of Florida and it feels like you're not just another country, but another world sometimes.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

