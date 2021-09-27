TRENTON – A new law that reallocates prisoners back to the population of their hometown for redistricting purposes also provides a unique window into where in New Jersey inmates are from.

It’s an imperfect insight, as the report and its accompanying spreadsheets don’t include details about some of the 18,109 state inmates – including 1,114 who had resided outside New Jersey and 797 whose prior address wasn’t known by the state, was incomplete or was a post office box or rural route.

Also, there are no details available about the 4,067 federal inmates counted at Fort Dix and the Fairton prison complex in Cumberland County, as the Federal Bureau of Prisons would not agree to provide it.

The 16,198 inmates whose hometowns are known come from 85% of the state’s municipalities – 479 out of the 565.

The largest number come from the state’s largest city, Newark, which added 1,973 incarcerated people to its redistricting population – though that didn’t fully offset the 3,351 reduction that resulted from subtracting the population of Northern State Prison and a variety of halfway houses.

Two other cities are the hometowns of more than 1,000 state inmates: Camden, 1,078, and Paterson, 1,019. The other places that round out the top 10 are Trenton, Jersey City, Atlantic City, Elizabeth, East Orange, Irvington and Plainfield.

A full list sorted by those totals is a little further below. But the data is perhaps more interesting when it’s instead sorted as a share of the population, so it’s not tilted toward larger municipalities. Once the number of inmates is added back into the population, what percentage of that total is incarcerated?

Camden, Camden County: 1,078 of 72,572, or 1.49% Atlantic City, Atlantic County: 479 of 38,976, or 1.23% Asbury Park, Monmouth County: 180 of 15,368, or 1.17% Wildwood, Cape May County: 58 of 5,215, or 1.11% Salem, Salem County: 55 of 5,351, or 1.03% Seaside Heights, Ocean County: 23 of 2,463, or 0.93% Trenton, Mercer County: 813 of 89,485, or 0.91% Fairfield, Cumberland County: 40 of 4,532, or 0.88% Pleasantville, Atlantic County: 162 of 20,791, or 0.78% Hi-Nella, Camden County: 7 of 934, or 0.75%

And here is the list sorted by the total number of residents now incarcerated elsewhere. The details also show the adjusted population and the share of that population that consists of inmates.

Newark, Essex County 1,973 310,171 0.64%

Camden, Camden County 1,078 72,572 1.49%

Paterson, Passaic County 1,019 160,702 0.63%

Trenton, Mercer County 813 89,485 0.91%

Jersey City, Hudson County 741 293,190 0.25%

Atlantic City, Atlantic County 479 38,976 1.23%

Elizabeth, Union County 476 137,767 0.35%

East Orange, Essex County 405 70,017 0.58%

Irvington, Essex County 355 61,531 0.58%

Plainfield, Union County 287 54,873 0.52%

New Brunswick, Middlesex County 273 55,539 0.49%

Vineland, Cumberland County 222 61,002 0.36%

Passaic, Passaic County 197 70,734 0.28%

Perth Amboy, Middlesex County 186 55,622 0.33%

Asbury Park, Monmouth County 180 15,368 1.17%

Pleasantville, Atlantic County 162 20,791 0.78%

Bridgeton, Cumberland County 161 23,723 0.68%

Millville, Cumberland County 158 27,649 0.57%

Lakewood, Ocean County 127 135,285 0.09%

Orange, Essex County 126 34,573 0.36%

Neptune, Monmouth County 123 28,184 0.44%

Willingboro, Burlington County 120 32,009 0.37%

Hamilton, Mercer County 109 92,406 0.12%

Franklin Twp, Somerset County 107 68,471 0.16%

Gloucester City, Camden County 106 66,140 0.16%

Pennsauken, Camden County 105 37,179 0.28%

Pemberton Twp, Burlington County 102 27,005 0.38%

Woodbridge, Middlesex County 102 102,042 0.10%

Winslow, Camden County 100 40,007 0.25%

Edison, Middlesex County 100 107,688 0.09%

Long Branch, Monmouth County 95 31,762 0.30%

Linden, Union County 94 43,832 0.21%

Middle Twp, Cape May County 84 20,460 0.41%

Toms River, Ocean County 80 95,515 0.08%

Hackensack, Bergen County 78 46,100 0.17%

Union City, Hudson County 77 68,666 0.11%

Clifton, Passaic County 73 90,369 0.08%

Piscataway, Middlesex County 72 60,876 0.12%

Hamilton, Atlantic County 68 27,546 0.25%

Lindenwold, Camden County 68 21,709 0.31%

Lower, Cape May County 66 22,123 0.30%

Egg Harbor Twp, Atlantic County 64 47,906 0.13%

North Brunswick, Middlesex County 63 43,964 0.14%

Wildwood, Cape May County 58 5,215 1.11%

Bayonne, Hudson County 58 71,744 0.08%

Galloway, Atlantic County 57 37,870 0.15%

Garfield, Bergen County 57 32,712 0.17%

Old Bridge, Middlesex County 57 66,933 0.09%

Rahway, Union County 56 29,612 0.19%

Union Twp, Union County 56 59,784 0.09%

Salem, Salem County 55 5,351 1.03%

Monroe, Gloucester County 53 37,170 0.14%

Carteret, Middlesex County 53 25,379 0.21%

Brick, Ocean County 53 73,673 0.07%

Roselle, Union County 53 22,748 0.23%

North Bergen, Hudson County 49 63,410 0.08%

Hillside, Union County 49 22,505 0.22%

Deptford, Gloucester County 48 32,025 0.15%

Ewing, Mercer County 48 36,793 0.13%

Sayreville, Middlesex County 48 45,393 0.11%

Jackson, Ocean County 47 58,591 0.08%

Bloomfield, Essex County 45 53,150 0.08%

Middletown, Monmouth County 45 67,151 0.07%

Burlington City, Burlington County 43 9,786 0.44%

Englewood, Bergen County 42 29,350 0.14%

Fairfield, Cumberland County 40 4,532 0.88%

Belleville, Essex County 39 38,261 0.10%

West New York, Hudson County 39 52,951 0.07%

Keansburg, Monmouth County 39 9,794 0.40%

Phillipsburg, Warren County 39 15,288 0.26%

North Plainfield, Somerset County 38 22,846 0.17%

Cherry Hill, Camden County 37 74,590 0.05%

Washington, Gloucester County 37 48,714 0 .08%

Freehold Borough, Monmouth County 35 12,573 0.28%

Dover, Morris County 35 18,495 0.19%

Paulsboro, Gloucester County 34 6,230 0.55%

Woodbury, Gloucester County 34 9,997 0.34%

Manchester, Ocean County 33 45,148 0.07%

Morristown, Morris County 32 20,212 0.16%

Berkeley, Ocean County 32 43,786 0.07%

Penns Grove, Salem County 32 4,869 0.66%

Gloucester City, Camden County 31 11,515 0.27%

Mount Holly, Burlington County 30 10,008 0.30%

Collingswood, Camden County 30 14,216 0.21%

South Brunswick, Middlesex County 30 47,073 0.06%

Ocean, Monmouth County 30 27,702 0.11%

Burlington Twp, Burlington County 29 24,012 0.12%

Maple Shade, Burlington County 29 20,009 0.14%

Hoboken, Hudson County 29 60,448 0.05%

East Brunswick, Middlesex County 29 49,744 0.06%

Newton, Sussex County 29 8,403 0.35%

Somers Point, Atlantic County 28 10,497 0.27%

Montclair, Essex County 28 40,949 0.07%

Glassboro, Gloucester County 28 23,177 0.12%

Lodi, Bergen County 27 26,233 0.10%

West Orange, Essex County 27 48,870 0.06%

Bound Brook, Somerset County 26 12,014 0.22%

Hammonton, Atlantic County 25 14,736 0.17%

Mount Laurel, Burlington County 25 44,658 0.06%

West Deptford, Gloucester County 25 22,222 0.11%

Little Egg Harbor, Ocean County 25 20,809 0.12%

Teaneck, Bergen County 24 41,270 0.06%

Manville, Somerset County 24 10,977 0.22%

Somerville, Somerset County 24 12,368 0.19%

Franklin , Gloucester County 23 16,403 0.14%

South Plainfield, Middlesex County 23 24,361 0.09%

Howell, Monmouth County 23 53,560 0.04%

Red Bank, Monmouth County 23 12,959 0.18%

Seaside Heights, Ocean County 23 2,463 0.93%

Egg Harbor City, Atlantic County 22 4,418 0.50%

Commercial, Cumberland County 22 4,691 0.47%

Kearny, Hudson County 22 42,015 0.05%

Stafford, Ocean County 22 28,639 0.08%

Eatontown, Monmouth County 21 13,618 0.15%

Barnegat, Ocean County 21 24,317 0.09%

Voorhees, Camden County 20 31,089 0.06%

Upper Deerfield , Cumberland County 20 7,665 0.26%

South River, Middlesex County 20 16,138 0.12%

Aberdeen, Monmouth County 20 19,349 0.10%

Bergenfield, Bergen County 19 28,340 0.07%

Manalapan, Monmouth County 19 40,924 0.05%

Neptune City, Monmouth County 19 4,645 0.41%

Prospect Park, Passaic County 19 6,391 0.30%

Absecon, Atlantic County 18 9,155 0.20%

Florence, Burlington County 18 12,830 0.14%

Pine Hill, Camden County 18 10,761 0.17%

Maplewood, Essex County 18 25,702 0.07%

Clayton, Gloucester County 18 8,825 0.20%

East Windsor, Mercer County 18 30,063 0.06%

Lacey, Ocean County 18 28,673 0.06%

South Toms River, Ocean County 18 3,661 0.49%

Berlin Twp, Camden County 17 5,884 0.29%

Woodlynne, Camden County 17 2,919 0.58%

Highland Park, Middlesex County 17 15,089 0.11%

Freehold Twp, Monmouth County 17 35,382 0.05%

Tinton Falls, Monmouth County 17 19,198 0.09%

Parsippany-Troy Hills, Morris County 17 56,179 0.03%

Ventnor City, Atlantic County 16 9,226 0.17%

Edgewater Park, Burlington County 16 8,946 0.18%

Lumberton, Burlington County 16 12,819 0.12%

Riverside, Burlington County 16 8,019 0.20%

Bellmawr, Camden County 16 11,723 0.14%

Lawnside, Camden County 16 2,971 0.54%

Buena Vista, Atlantic County 15 7,048 0.21%

Keyport , Monmouth County 15 7,219 0.21%

Wayne, Passaic County 15 54,853 0.03%

Hopatcong, Sussex County 15 14,377 0.10%

Waterford, Camden County 14 10,435 0.13%

Mount Olive, Morris County 14 28,900 0.05%

Pennsville, Salem County 14 12,698 0.11%

Bridgewater, Somerset County 14 45,991 0.03%

Mullica, Atlantic County 13 5,829 0.22%

Elmwood Park, Bergen County 13 21,435 0.06%

Evesham, Burlington County 13 46,839 0.03%

Merchantville, Camden County 13 3,833 0.34%

Oaklyn, Camden County 13 3,943 0.33%

Woodbine, Cape May County 13 2,141 0.61%

Nutley, Essex County 13 30,156 0.04%

Monroe, Middlesex County 13 48,607 0.03%

Hillsborough, Somerset County 13 43,289 0.03%

Vernon, Sussex County 13 22,371 0.06%

Clementon, Camden County 12 5,350 0.22%

Somerdale, Camden County 12 5,578 0.22%

Hazlet, Monmouth County 12 20,137 0.06%

Wall, Monmouth County 12 26,537 0.05%

Jefferson, Morris County 12 20,550 0.06%

Beachwood, Ocean County 12 10,871 0.11%

Haledon, Passaic County 12 9,064 0.13%

Woodland Park, Passaic County 12 13,496 0.09%

Cliffside Park, Bergen County 11 25,704 0.04%

Fairview, Bergen County 11 15,036 0.07%

Fort Lee, Bergen County 11 40,202 0.03%

Westampton, Burlington County 11 9,132 0.12%

Upper, Cape May County 11 12,550 0.09%

Greenwich, Gloucester County 11 4,928 0.22%

Carneys Point, Salem County 11 8,648 0.13%

Pittsgrove, Salem County 11 8,788 0.13%

Washington Borough, Warren County 11 7,310 0.15%

Lyndhurst, Bergen County 10 22,529 0.04%

Palisades Park, Bergen County 10 20,302 0.05%

Beverly, Burlington County 10 2,509 0.40%

Medford, Burlington County 10 24,507 0.04%

Magnolia, Camden County 10 4,362 0.23%

Runnemede, Camden County 10 8,334 0.12%

Stratford, Camden County 10 6,991 0.14%

Mantua, Gloucester County 10 15,245 0.07%

Jamesburg, Middlesex County 10 5,793 0.17%

New Milford, Bergen County 9 16,932 0.05%

Wallington, Bergen County 9 11,877 0.08%

Middlesex, Middlesex County 9 14,645 0.06%

Plainsboro, Middlesex County 9 24,093 0.04%

South Amboy, Middlesex County 9 9,420 0.10%

Roxbury, Morris County 9 22,959 0.04%

Ocean, Ocean County 9 8,844 0.10%

Ringwood, Passaic County 9 11,744 0.08%

Franklin , Sussex County 9 4,921 0.18%

Dumont, Bergen County 8 17,871 0.04%

Paramus, Bergen County 8 26,706 0.03%

Saddle Brook, Bergen County 8 14,302 0.06%

Moorestown, Burlington County 8 21,363 0.04%

North Hanover, Burlington County 8 7,971 0.10%

Palmyra, Burlington County 8 7,446 0.11%

Brooklawn, Camden County 8 1,823 0.44%

Dennis, Cape May County 8 6,293 0.13%

North Wildwood, Cape May County 8 3,629 0.22%

Lawrence, Mercer County 8 33,085 0.02%

Belmar, Monmouth County 8 5,915 0.14%

Marlboro, Monmouth County 8 41,510 0.02%

Matawan, Monmouth County 8 9,573 0.08%

South Bound Brook, Somerset County 8 4,871 0.16%

Wantage, Sussex County 8 10,819 0.07%

Brigantine, Atlantic County 7 7,723 0.09%

Little Ferry, Bergen County 7 10,994 0.06%

Maywood, Bergen County 7 10,087 0.07%

North Arlington, Bergen County 7 16,464 0.04%

Bordentown City, Burlington County 7 4,000 0.18%

Bordentown Twp, Burlington County 7 11,798 0.06%

Cinnaminson, Burlington County 7 17,071 0.04%

Delran, Burlington County 7 17,889 0.04%

Southampton, Burlington County 7 10,324 0.07%

Haddon, Camden County 7 15,414 0.05%

Hi-Nella , Camden County 7 934 0.75%

Elk, Gloucester County 7 4,431 0.16%

Harrison, Hudson County 7 19,457 0.04%

Secaucus, Hudson County 7 22,188 0.03%

West Windsor, Mercer County 7 29,525 0.02%

Metuchen, Middlesex County 7 15,056 0.05%

Randolph, Morris County 7 26,511 0.03%

Point Pleasant, Ocean County 7 18,948 0.04%

West Milford, Passaic County 7 24,869 0.03%

Cranford, Union County 7 23,854 0.03%

Scotch Plains, Union County 7 24,975 0.03%

Buena, Atlantic County 6 4,507 0.13%

Northfield, Atlantic County 6 8,440 0.07%

Fair Lawn, Bergen County 6 34,933 0.02%

Hasbrouck Heights, Bergen County 6 12,131 0.05%

Mahwah, Bergen County 6 25,493 0.02%

Ridgefield Park, Bergen County 6 13,230 0.05%

Wood-Ridge, Bergen County 6 10,143 0.06%

Audubon, Camden County 6 8,713 0.07%

Barrington, Camden County 6 7,081 0.08%

Ocean City, Cape May County 6 11,235 0.05%

Deerfield, Cumberland County 6 3,142 0.19%

Maurice River, Cumberland County 6 3,268 0.18%

South Orange Village, Essex County 6 18,490 0.03%

Harrison, Gloucester County 6 13,647 0.04%

Westville, Gloucester County 6 4,270 0.14%

Milltown, Middlesex County 6 7,043 0.09%

Bradley Beach, Monmouth County 6 4,288 0.14%

Highlands, Monmouth County 6 4,627 0.13%

Holmdel, Monmouth County 6 17,406 0.03%

Lake Como, Monmouth County 6 1,703 0.35%

Union Beach, Monmouth County 6 5,729 0.10%

Boonton Town, Morris County 6 8,821 0.07%

Lincoln Park, Morris County 6 10,921 0.05%

Morris, Morris County 6 22,971 0.03%

Rockaway Borough, Morris County 6 6,604 0.09%

Rockaway Twp, Morris County 6 25,347 0.02%

North Haledon, Passaic County 6 8,933 0.07%

Alloway , Salem County 6 3,289 0.18%

Bernards, Somerset County 6 27,836 0.02%

Sussex Borough, Sussex County 6 2,030 0.30%

Clark, Union County 6 15,550 0.04%

Westfield, Union County 6 31,038 0.02%

Mansfield, Warren County 6 7,787 0.08%

Bogota, Bergen County 5 8,783 0.06%

East Rutherford, Bergen County 5 10,027 0.05%

Rutherford, Bergen County 5 18,839 0.03%

Hainesport, Burlington County 5 6,040 0.08%

Chesilhurst, Camden County 5 1,541 0.32%

Haddonfield, Camden County 5 12,555 0.04%

Hopewell, Cumberland County 5 4,396 0.11%

Lawrence, Cumberland County 5 3,092 0.16%

East Greenwich, Gloucester County 5 11,711 0.04%

Logan, Gloucester County 5 6,005 0.08%

Swedesboro, Gloucester County 5 2,716 0.18%

Woodbury Heights, Gloucester County 5 3,103 0.16%

Woolwich, Gloucester County 5 12,582 0.04%

Guttenberg, Hudson County 5 12,022 0.04%

Flemington, Hunterdon County 5 4,881 0.10%

Raritan Twp, Hunterdon County 5 23,452 0.02%

Hopewell Twp, Mercer County 5 17,494 0.03%

Dunellen, Middlesex County 5 7,642 0.07%

Helmetta, Middlesex County 5 2,460 0.20%

Spotswood, Middlesex County 5 8,168 0.06%

Oceanport, Monmouth County 5 6,155 0.08%

Denville, Morris County 5 17,112 0.03%

Long Hill, Morris County 5 8,634 0.06%

Lakehurst, Ocean County 5 2,641 0.19%

Hawthorne, Passaic County 5 19,642 0.03%

Pompton Lakes, Passaic County 5 11,132 0.04%

Totowa, Passaic County 5 11,070 0.05%

Woodstown, Salem County 5 3,683 0.14%

Andover Twp, Sussex County 5 6,001 0.08%

Kenilworth, Union County 5 8,432 0.06%

Greenwich, Warren County 5 5,478 0.09%

Linwood, Atlantic County 4 6,975 0.06%

Margate City, Atlantic County 4 5,321 0.08%

Edgewater, Bergen County 4 14,340 0.03%

Hillsdale, Bergen County 4 10,147 0.04%

Tenafly, Bergen County 4 15,413 0.03%

Eastampton, Burlington County 4 6,195 0.06%

Pemberton Borough, Burlington County 4 1,375 0.29%

Wrightstown, Burlington County 4 724 0.55%

Haddon Heights, Camden County 4 7,499 0.05%

Mount Ephraim, Camden County 4 4,655 0.09%

Livingston, Essex County 4 31,334 0.01%

Weehawken, Hudson County 4 17,201 0.02%

Princeton, Mercer County 4 30,685 0.01%

Atlantic Highlands, Monmouth County 4 4,418 0.09%

Colts Neck, Monmouth County 4 9,961 0.04%

Englishtown, Monmouth County 4 2,350 0.17%

Fair Haven, Monmouth County 4 6,273 0.06%

Florham Park, Morris County 4 12,589 0.03%

Kinnelon, Morris County 4 9,970 0.04%

Wharton, Morris County 4 7,245 0.06%

Ocean Gate, Ocean County 4 1,936 0.21%

Point Pleasant Beach, Ocean County 4 4,770 0.08%

Seaside Park, Ocean County 4 1,440 0.28%

Tuckerton, Ocean County 4 3,581 0.11%

Bloomingdale, Passaic County 4 7,781 0.05%

Wanaque, Passaic County 4 11,321 0.04%

Pilesgrove, Salem County 4 4,187 0.10%

Quinton, Salem County 4 2,584 0.15%

Branchburg, Somerset County 4 14,944 0.03%

Raritan Borough, Somerset County 4 7,839 0.05%

Watchung, Somerset County 4 6,453 0.06%

Green, Sussex County 4 3,631 0.11%

Montague, Sussex County 4 3,796 0.11%

Sparta, Sussex County 4 19,604 0.02%

New Providence, Union County 4 13,654 0.03%

Roselle Park, Union County 4 13,971 0.03%

Washington Twp, Warren County 4 6,496 0.06%

Weymouth, Atlantic County 3 2,617 0.11%

Carlstadt, Bergen County 3 6,375 0.05%

Midland Park, Bergen County 3 7,017 0.04%

Ridgewood, Bergen County 3 25,982 0.01%

Rochelle Park, Bergen County 3 5,817 0.05%

Bass River, Burlington County 3 1,358 0.22%

Delanco, Burlington County 3 4,827 0.06%

Greenwich, Cumberland County 3 774 0.39%

Cedar Grove, Essex County 3 12,983 0.02%

National Park, Gloucester County 3 3,029 0.10%

Newfield, Gloucester County 3 1,777 0.17%

Pitman, Gloucester County 3 8,783 0.03%

Clinton Twp, Hunterdon County 3 12,975 0.02%

Franklin , Hunterdon County 3 3,270 0.09%

Glen Gardner, Hunterdon County 3 1,685 0.18%

Sea Bright, Monmouth County 3 1,452 0.21%

Shrewsbury Twp, Monmouth County 3 1,079 0.28%

West Long Branch, Monmouth County 3 8,590 0.03%

East Hanover, Morris County 3 11,108 0.03%

Mine Hill, Morris County 3 4,018 0.07%

Pequannock, Morris County 3 15,574 0.02%

Victory Gardens, Morris County 3 1,585 0.19%

Plumsted, Ocean County 3 8,075 0.04%

Little Falls, Passaic County 3 13,363 0.02%

Lower Alloways Creek, Salem County 3 1,720 0.17%

Green Brook, Somerset County 3 7,284 0.04%

Warren Twp, Somerset County 3 15,926 0.02%

Byram, Sussex County 3 8,031 0.04%

Springfield, Union County 3 17,181 0.02%

Hackettstown, Warren County 3 10,251 0.03%

Independence, Warren County 3 5,472 0.05%

Pohatcong, Warren County 3 3,244 0.09%

Corbin City, Atlantic County 2 473 0.42%

Folsom, Atlantic County 2 1,813 0.11%

Port Republic, Atlantic County 2 1,103 0.18%

Closter, Bergen County 2 8,596 0.02%

Franklin Lakes, Bergen County 2 11,081 0.02%

Glen Rock, Bergen County 2 12,135 0.02%

Oakland, Bergen County 2 12,750 0.02%

Ramsey, Bergen County 2 14,800 0.01%

Ridgefield, Bergen County 2 11,503 0.02%

South Hackensack, Bergen County 2 2,703 0.07%

Waldwick, Bergen County 2 10,060 0.02%

Westwood, Bergen County 2 11,284 0.02%

Mansfield, Burlington County 2 8,899 0.02%

Shamong, Burlington County 2 6,462 0.03%

Audubon Park, Camden County 2 993 0.20%

Berlin Borough, Camden County 2 7,491 0.03%

Gibbsboro, Camden County 2 2,191 0.09%

West Wildwood, Cape May County 2 542 0.37%

Shiloh, Cumberland County 2 446 0.45%

Stow Creek, Cumberland County 2 1,314 0.15%

Clinton Town, Hunterdon County 2 2,775 0.07%

Delaware, Hunterdon County 2 4,562 0.04%

Holland, Hunterdon County 2 5,179 0.04%

Milford, Hunterdon County 2 1,234 0.16%

Readington, Hunterdon County 2 16,130 0.01%

Hightstown, Mercer County 2 5,902 0.03%

Robbinsville, Mercer County 2 15,478 0.01%

Allentown, Monmouth County 2 1,736 0.12%

Farmingdale, Monmouth County 2 1,506 0.13%

Manasquan, Monmouth County 2 5,940 0.03%

Spring Lake, Monmouth County 2 2,791 0.07%

Upper Freehold, Monmouth County 2 7,275 0.03%

Butler, Morris County 2 8,049 0.02%

Montville, Morris County 2 22,452 0.01%

Morris Plains, Morris County 2 6,155 0.03%

Netcong, Morris County 2 3,377 0.06%

Washington, Morris County 2 18,199 0.01%

Eagleswood, Ocean County 2 1,724 0.12%

Lavallette, Ocean County 2 1,789 0.11%

Long Beach, Ocean County 2 3,155 0.06%

Ship Bottom, Ocean County 2 1,100 0.18%

Oldmans, Salem County 2 1,912 0.10%

Bernardsville, Somerset County 2 7,895 0.03%

Montgomery, Somerset County 2 23,692 0.01%

Frankford, Sussex County 2 5,304 0.04%

Hampton, Sussex County 2 4,895 0.04%

Hardyston, Sussex County 2 8,127 0.02%

Stanhope, Sussex County 2 3,528 0.06%

Berkeley Heights, Union County 2 13,287 0.02%

Mountainside, Union County 2 7,022 0.03%

Summit, Union County 2 22,721 0.01%

Winfield, Union County 2 1,425 0.14%

Franklin, Warren County 2 2,970 0.07%

White, Warren County 2 4,606 0.04%

Allendale, Bergen County 1 6,849 0.01%

Demarest, Bergen County 1 4,982 0.02%

Ho-Ho-Kus, Bergen County 1 4,259 0.02%

Montvale, Bergen County 1 8,437 0.01%

Moonachie, Bergen County 1 3,134 0.03%

Northvale, Bergen County 1 4,762 0.02%

Norwood, Bergen County 1 5,642 0.02%

Old Tappan, Bergen County 1 5,889 0.02%

Park Ridge, Bergen County 1 8,884 0.01%

Upper Saddle River, Bergen County 1 8,354 0.01%

Washington, Bergen County 1 9,286 0.01%

Woodcliff Lake, Bergen County 1 6,129 0.02%

Wyckoff, Bergen County 1 16,586 0.01%

Chesterfield, Burlington County 1 7,881 0.01%

Fieldsboro, Burlington County 1 527 0.19%

Medford Lakes, Burlington County 1 4,265 0.02%

Riverton, Burlington County 1 2,765 0.04%

Springfield, Burlington County 1 3,246 0.03%

Tabernacle, Burlington County 1 6,777 0.01%

Avalon, Cape May County 1 1,244 0.08%

West Cape May, Cape May County 1 1,011 0.10%

Wildwood Crest , Cape May County 1 3,102 0.03%

Downe, Cumberland County 1 1,400 0.07%

Roseland, Essex County 1 6,300 0.02%

Verona, Essex County 1 14,573 0.01%

South Harrison, Gloucester County 1 3,396 0.03%

Wenonah, Gloucester County 1 2,284 0.04%

East Newark, Hudson County 1 2,595 0.04%

Alexandria, Hunterdon County 1 4,810 0.02%

Hampton, Hunterdon County 1 1,439 0.07%

Kingwood, Hunterdon County 1 3,803 0.03%

Lambertville, Hunterdon County 1 4,140 0.02%

Lebanon, Hunterdon County 1 6,196 0.02%

Tewksbury, Hunterdon County 1 5,871 0.02%

Union, Hunterdon County 1 5,957 0.02%

Interlaken, Monmouth County 1 829 0.12%

Millstone, Monmouth County 1 10,377 0.01%

Rumson, Monmouth County 1 7,344 0.01%

Shrewsbury Borough, Monmouth County 1 4,185 0.02%

Spring Lake Heights, Monmouth County 1 4,891 0.02%

Boonton Twp, Morris County 1 4,381 0.02%

Mount Arlington, Morris County 1 5,910 0.02%

Riverdale, Morris County 1 4,108 0.02%

Beach Haven, Ocean County 1 1,028 0.10%

Elsinboro, Salem County 1 1,002 0.10%

Mannington, Salem County 1 1,476 0.07%

Upper Pittsgrove, Salem County 1 3,433 0.03%

Andover Borough, Sussex County 1 596 0.17%

Fredon, Sussex County 1 3,236 0.03%

Hamburg, Sussex County 1 3,267 0.03%

Stillwater, Sussex County 1 4,005 0.02%

Fanwood, Union County 1 7,775 0.01%

Alpha, Warren County 1 2,329 0.04%

Belvidere, Warren County 1 2,521 0.04%

Harmony, Warren County 1 2,504 0.04%

Hope, Warren County 1 1,836 0.05%

Knowlton, Warren County 1 2,895 0.03%

Liberty, Warren County 1 2,671 0.04%

Lopatcong, Warren County 1 8,777 0.01%

Oxford, Warren County 1 2,445 0.04%

Any towns not listed aren't home to any state inmates, according to the state report.

Michael Symons is State House bureau chief for New Jersey 101.5. Contact him at michael.symons@townsquaremedia.com.

