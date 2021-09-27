Where are NJ’s inmates from? Pretty much every town in the state

(Getty Stock)

TRENTON – A new law that reallocates prisoners back to the population of their hometown for redistricting purposes also provides a unique window into where in New Jersey inmates are from.

It’s an imperfect insight, as the report and its accompanying spreadsheets don’t include details about some of the 18,109 state inmates – including 1,114 who had resided outside New Jersey and 797 whose prior address wasn’t known by the state, was incomplete or was a post office box or rural route.

Also, there are no details available about the 4,067 federal inmates counted at Fort Dix and the Fairton prison complex in Cumberland County, as the Federal Bureau of Prisons would not agree to provide it.

The 16,198 inmates whose hometowns are known come from 85% of the state’s municipalities – 479 out of the 565.

The largest number come from the state’s largest city, Newark, which added 1,973 incarcerated people to its redistricting population – though that didn’t fully offset the 3,351 reduction that resulted from subtracting the population of Northern State Prison and a variety of halfway houses.

Two other cities are the hometowns of more than 1,000 state inmates: Camden, 1,078, and Paterson, 1,019. The other places that round out the top 10 are Trenton, Jersey City, Atlantic City, Elizabeth, East Orange, Irvington and Plainfield.

A full list sorted by those totals is a little further below. But the data is perhaps more interesting when it’s instead sorted as a share of the population, so it’s not tilted toward larger municipalities. Once the number of inmates is added back into the population, what percentage of that total is incarcerated?

  1. Camden, Camden County: 1,078 of 72,572, or 1.49%
  2. Atlantic City, Atlantic County: 479 of 38,976, or 1.23%
  3. Asbury Park, Monmouth County: 180 of 15,368, or 1.17%
  4. Wildwood, Cape May County: 58 of 5,215, or 1.11%
  5. Salem, Salem County: 55 of 5,351, or 1.03%
  6. Seaside Heights, Ocean County: 23 of 2,463, or 0.93%
  7. Trenton, Mercer County: 813 of 89,485, or 0.91%
  8. Fairfield, Cumberland County: 40 of 4,532, or 0.88%
  9. Pleasantville, Atlantic County: 162 of 20,791, or 0.78%
  10. Hi-Nella, Camden County: 7 of 934, or 0.75%

And here is the list sorted by the total number of residents now incarcerated elsewhere. The details also show the adjusted population and the share of that population that consists of inmates.

Newark, Essex County     1,973   310,171    0.64%

Camden, Camden County     1,078   72,572   1.49%

Paterson, Passaic County     1,019   160,702   0.63%

Trenton, Mercer County      813   89,485    0.91%

Jersey City, Hudson County     741   293,190    0.25%

Atlantic City, Atlantic County      479   38,976   1.23%

Elizabeth, Union County      476    137,767    0.35%

East Orange, Essex County          405       70,017   0.58%

Irvington, Essex County      355        61,531   0.58%

Plainfield, Union County           287       54,873    0.52%

New Brunswick, Middlesex County          273        55,539    0.49%

Vineland, Cumberland County      222        61,002    0.36%

Passaic, Passaic County      197        70,734    0.28%

Perth Amboy, Middlesex County          186        55,622    0.33%

Asbury Park, Monmouth County             180        15,368    1.17%

Pleasantville, Atlantic County     162        20,791     0.78%

Bridgeton, Cumberland County  161        23,723     0.68%

Millville, Cumberland County     158        27,649     0.57%

Lakewood, Ocean County            127        135,285       0.09%

Orange, Essex County      126        34,573   0.36%

Neptune, Monmouth County     123        28,184   0.44%

Willingboro, Burlington County  120        32,009   0.37%

Hamilton, Mercer County            109        92,406   0.12%

Franklin Twp, Somerset County          107        68,471   0.16%

Gloucester City, Camden County        106        66,140    0.16%

Pennsauken, Camden County     105        37,179     0.28%

Pemberton Twp, Burlington County        102        27,005     0.38%

Woodbridge, Middlesex County     102        102,042           0.10%

Winslow, Camden County           100        40,007    0.25%

Edison, Middlesex County           100        107,688           0.09%

Long Branch, Monmouth County             95          31,762   0.30%

Linden, Union County    94          43,832    0.21%

Middle Twp, Cape May County           84          20,460   0.41%

Toms River, Ocean County          80          95,515   0.08%

Hackensack, Bergen County        78          46,100   0.17%

Union City, Hudson County         77          68,666   0.11%

Clifton, Passaic County      73          90,369     0.08%

Piscataway, Middlesex County   72          60,876    0.12%

Hamilton, Atlantic County           68          27,546    0.25%

Lindenwold, Camden County      68          21,709     0.31%

Lower, Cape May County             66          22,123     0.30%

Egg Harbor Twp, Atlantic County              64          47,906    0.13%

North Brunswick, Middlesex County        63          43,964    0.14%

Wildwood, Cape May County     58          5,215     1.11%

Bayonne, Hudson County            58          71,744    0.08%

Galloway, Atlantic County           57          37,870    0.15%

Garfield, Bergen County      57          32,712    0.17%

Old Bridge, Middlesex County    57          66,933    0.09%

Rahway, Union County  56          29,612    0.19%

Union Twp, Union County           56          59,784   0.09%

Salem, Salem County     55          5,351   1.03%

Monroe, Gloucester County        53          37,170   0.14%

Carteret, Middlesex County        53          25,379   0.21%

Brick, Ocean County       53          73,673   0.07%

Roselle, Union County      53          22,748   0.23%

North Bergen, Hudson County      49          63,410   0.08%

Hillside, Union County      49          22,505     0.22%

Deptford, Gloucester County      48          32,025   0.15%

Ewing, Mercer County       48          36,793   0.13%

Sayreville, Middlesex County      48          45,393    0.11%

Jackson, Ocean County      47          58,591    0.08%

Bloomfield, Essex County            45          53,150    0.08%

Middletown, Monmouth County              45          67,151    0.07%

Burlington City, Burlington County          43          9,786     0.44%

Englewood, Bergen County         42          29,350    0.14%

Fairfield, Cumberland County     40          4,532     0.88%

Belleville, Essex County      39          38,261    0.10%

West New York, Hudson County      39          52,951     0.07%

Keansburg, Monmouth County      39          9,794   0.40%

Phillipsburg, Warren County       39          15,288     0.26%

North Plainfield, Somerset County           38          22,846     0.17%

Cherry Hill, Camden County        37          74,590     0.05%

Washington, Gloucester County      37          48,714 0   .08%

Freehold Borough, Monmouth County      35          12,573    0.28%

Dover, Morris County       35          18,495    0.19%

Paulsboro, Gloucester County      34          6,230    0.55%

Woodbury, Gloucester County     34          9,997   0.34%

Manchester, Ocean County         33       45,148   0.07%

Morristown, Morris County        32          20,212   0.16%

Berkeley, Ocean County     32          43,786    0.07%

Penns Grove, Salem County        32          4,869   0.66%

Gloucester City, Camden County              31          11,515    0.27%

Mount Holly, Burlington County      30          10,008    0.30%

Collingswood, Camden County      30          14,216    0.21%

South Brunswick, Middlesex County        30          47,073    0.06%

Ocean, Monmouth County          30          27,702    0.11%

Burlington Twp, Burlington County          29          24,012    0.12%

Maple Shade, Burlington County              29          20,009    0.14%

Hoboken, Hudson County           29          60,448    0.05%

East Brunswick, Middlesex County           29          49,744    0.06%

Newton, Sussex County     29          8,403      0.35%

Somers Point, Atlantic County    28          10,497    0.27%

Montclair, Essex County     28          40,949    0.07%

Glassboro, Gloucester County    28          23,177   0.12%

Lodi, Bergen County       27          26,233   0.10%

West Orange, Essex County        27          48,870     0.06%

Bound Brook, Somerset County     26          12,014   0.22%

Hammonton, Atlantic County     25          14,736   0.17%

Mount Laurel, Burlington County             25          44,658    0.06%

West Deptford, Gloucester County          25          22,222    0.11%

Little Egg Harbor, Ocean County     25          20,809    0.12%

Teaneck, Bergen County              24          41,270    0.06%

Manville, Somerset County         24          10,977    0.22%

Somerville, Somerset County      24          12,368    0.19%

Franklin , Gloucester County        23          16,403    0.14%

South Plainfield, Middlesex County         23          24,361     0.09%

Howell, Monmouth County         23          53,560    0.04%

Red Bank, Monmouth County      23          12,959    0.18%

Seaside Heights, Ocean County       23          2,463     0.93%

Egg Harbor City, Atlantic County      22          4,418   0.50%

Commercial, Cumberland County            22          4,691   0.47%

Kearny, Hudson County     22          42,015     0.05%

Stafford, Ocean County     22          28,639     0.08%

Eatontown, Monmouth County    21          13,618    0.15%

Barnegat, Ocean County              21          24,317    0.09%

Voorhees, Camden County         20          31,089    0.06%

Upper Deerfield , Cumberland County     20          7,665     0.26%

South River, Middlesex County    20          16,138     0.12%

Aberdeen, Monmouth County     20          19,349     0.10%

Bergenfield, Bergen County        19          28,340     0.07%

Manalapan, Monmouth County     19         40,924    0.05%

Neptune City, Monmouth County            19          4,645     0.41%

Prospect Park, Passaic County        19          6,391     0.30%

Absecon, Atlantic County            18          9,155      0.20%

Florence, Burlington County       18          12,830    0.14%

Pine Hill, Camden County            18          10,761    0.17%

Maplewood, Essex County          18          25,702    0.07%

Clayton, Gloucester County        18          8,825     0.20%

East Windsor, Mercer County     18          30,063    0.06%

Lacey, Ocean County       18          28,673     0.06%

South Toms River, Ocean County             18          3,661     0.49%

Berlin Twp, Camden County        17          5,884     0.29%

Woodlynne, Camden County      17          2,919     0.58%

Highland Park, Middlesex County             17          15,089     0.11%

Freehold Twp, Monmouth County           17          35,382    0.05%

Tinton Falls, Monmouth County 17          19,198     0.09%

Parsippany-Troy Hills, Morris County      17          56,179    0.03%

Ventnor City, Atlantic County     16          9,226     0.17%

Edgewater Park, Burlington County         16          8,946   0.18%

Lumberton, Burlington County      16          12,819    0.12%

Riverside, Burlington County      16          8,019     0.20%

Bellmawr, Camden County          16          11,723    0.14%

Lawnside, Camden County          16          2,971      0.54%

Buena Vista, Atlantic County       15          7,048     0.21%

Keyport , Monmouth County       15          7,219   0.21%

Wayne, Passaic County       15          54,853    0.03%

Hopatcong, Sussex County          15          14,377    0.10%

Waterford, Camden County        14          10,435    0.13%

Mount Olive, Morris County       14          28,900    0.05%

Pennsville, Salem County             14          12,698    0.11%

Bridgewater, Somerset County     14          45,991    0.03%

Mullica, Atlantic County      13          5,829     0.22%

Elmwood Park, Bergen County   13          21,435    0.06%

Evesham, Burlington County       13          46,839    0.03%

Merchantville, Camden County     13          3,833   0.34%

Oaklyn, Camden County      13          3,943    0.33%

Woodbine, Cape May County        13          2,141     0.61%

Nutley, Essex County      13          30,156     0.04%

Monroe, Middlesex County         13          48,607    0.03%

Hillsborough, Somerset County  13          43,289     0.03%

Vernon, Sussex County     13          22,371     0.06%

Clementon, Camden County       12          5,350     0.22%

Somerdale, Camden County       12          5,578     0.22%

Hazlet, Monmouth County          12          20,137    0.06%

Wall, Monmouth County             12          26,537    0.05%

Jefferson, Morris County             12          20,550    0.06%

Beachwood, Ocean County         12          10,871    0.11%

Haledon, Passaic County              12          9,064     0.13%

Woodland Park, Passaic County     12          13,496    0.09%

Cliffside Park, Bergen County      11          25,704    0.04%

Fairview, Bergen County              11          15,036     0.07%

Fort Lee, Bergen County              11          40,202     0.03%

Westampton, Burlington County              11          9,132    0.12%

Upper, Cape May County            11          12,550    0.09%

Greenwich, Gloucester County   11          4,928     0.22%

Carneys Point, Salem County      11          8,648     0.13%

Pittsgrove, Salem County             11          8,788     0.13%

Washington Borough, Warren County    11          7,310     0.15%

Lyndhurst, Bergen County           10          22,529    0.04%

Palisades Park, Bergen County   10          20,302    0.05%

Beverly, Burlington County         10          2,509     0.40%

Medford, Burlington County       10          24,507     0.04%

Magnolia, Camden County          10          4,362     0.23%

Runnemede, Camden County     10          8,334     0.12%

Stratford, Camden County           10          6,991     0.14%

Mantua, Gloucester County        10          15,245     0.07%

Jamesburg, Middlesex County      10          5,793      0.17%

New Milford, Bergen County       9            16,932     0.05%

Wallington, Bergen County         9            11,877    0.08%

Middlesex, Middlesex County       9            14,645    0.06%

Plainsboro, Middlesex County       9            24,093     0.04%

South Amboy, Middlesex County             9            9,420   0.10%

Roxbury, Morris County      9            22,959      0.04%

Ocean, Ocean County       9            8,844      0.10%

Ringwood, Passaic County           9            11,744     0.08%

Franklin , Sussex County      9            4,921      0.18%

Dumont, Bergen County              8            17,871     0.04%

Paramus, Bergen County             8            26,706    0.03%

Saddle Brook, Bergen County     8            14,302      0.06%

Moorestown, Burlington County              8            21,363     0.04%

North Hanover, Burlington County          8            7,971     0.10%

Palmyra, Burlington County        8            7,446       0.11%

Brooklawn, Camden County       8            1,823        0.44%

Dennis, Cape May County           8            6,293       0.13%

North Wildwood, Cape May County        8            3,629     0.22%

Lawrence, Mercer County           8            33,085     0.02%

Belmar, Monmouth County        8            5,915      0.14%

Marlboro, Monmouth County       8            41,510     0.02%

Matawan, Monmouth County        8            9,573      0.08%

South Bound Brook, Somerset County       8            4,871     0.16%

Wantage, Sussex County             8            10,819     0.07%

Brigantine, Atlantic County         7            7,723     0.09%

Little Ferry, Bergen County         7            10,994     0.06%

Maywood, Bergen County           7            10,087     0.07%

North Arlington, Bergen County      7            16,464     0.04%

Bordentown City, Burlington County       7            4,000     0.18%

Bordentown Twp, Burlington County      7            11,798    0.06%

Cinnaminson, Burlington County              7            17,071    0.04%

Delran, Burlington County           7            17,889     0.04%

Southampton, Burlington County             7            10,324     0.07%

Haddon, Camden County            7            15,414    0.05%

Hi-Nella , Camden County            7            934       0.75%

Elk, Gloucester County        7            4,431     0.16%

Harrison, Hudson County            7            19,457      0.04%

Secaucus, Hudson County           7            22,188      0.03%

West Windsor, Mercer County      7            29,525      0.02%

Metuchen, Middlesex County     7            15,056    0.05%

Randolph, Morris County            7            26,511    0.03%

Point Pleasant, Ocean County       7            18,948    0.04%

West Milford, Passaic County     7            24,869    0.03%

Cranford, Union County      7            23,854    0.03%

Scotch Plains, Union County       7            24,975    0.03%

Buena, Atlantic County      6            4,507   0.13%

Northfield, Atlantic County         6            8,440      0.07%

Fair Lawn, Bergen County            6            34,933    0.02%

Hasbrouck Heights, Bergen County          6            12,131    0.05%

Mahwah, Bergen County             6            25,493    0.02%

Ridgefield Park, Bergen County      6            13,230    0.05%

Wood-Ridge, Bergen County       6            10,143    0.06%

Audubon, Camden County          6            8,713     0.07%

Barrington, Camden County        6            7,081      0.08%

Ocean City, Cape May County        6            11,235    0.05%

Deerfield, Cumberland County       6            3,142     0.19%

Maurice River, Cumberland County         6            3,268     0.18%

South Orange Village, Essex County         6            18,490     0.03%

Harrison, Gloucester County       6            13,647     0.04%

Westville, Gloucester County        6            4,270      0.14%

Milltown, Middlesex County       6            7,043      0.09%

Bradley Beach, Monmouth County          6            4,288      0.14%

Highlands, Monmouth County       6            4,627       0.13%

Holmdel, Monmouth County         6            17,406      0.03%

Lake Como, Monmouth County       6            1,703     0.35%

Union Beach, Monmouth County             6            5,729   0.10%

Boonton Town, Morris County      6            8,821      0.07%

Lincoln Park, Morris County        6            10,921    0.05%

Morris, Morris County       6            22,971    0.03%

Rockaway Borough, Morris County          6            6,604    0.09%

Rockaway Twp, Morris County       6            25,347     0.02%

North Haledon, Passaic County      6            8,933     0.07%

Alloway , Salem County      6            3,289      0.18%

Bernards, Somerset County        6            27,836    0.02%

Sussex Borough, Sussex County      6            2,030      0.30%

Clark, Union County       6            15,550    0.04%

Westfield, Union County             6            31,038   0.02%

Mansfield, Warren County          6            7,787     0.08%

Bogota, Bergen County       5            8,783     0.06%

East Rutherford, Bergen County     5            10,027      0.05%

Rutherford, Bergen County         5            18,839     0.03%

Hainesport, Burlington County       5            6,040       0.08%

Chesilhurst, Camden County       5            1,541     0.32%

Haddonfield, Camden County         5            12,555    0.04%

Hopewell, Cumberland County       5            4,396      0.11%

Lawrence, Cumberland County       5            3,092     0.16%

East Greenwich, Gloucester County         5            11,711    0.04%

Logan, Gloucester County           5            6,005      0.08%

Swedesboro, Gloucester County          5            2,716      0.18%

Woodbury Heights, Gloucester County       5            3,103      0.16%

Woolwich, Gloucester County        5            12,582    0.04%

Guttenberg, Hudson County         5            12,022      0.04%

Flemington, Hunterdon County       5            4,881     0.10%

Raritan Twp, Hunterdon County      5            23,452     0.02%

Hopewell Twp, Mercer County      5            17,494     0.03%

Dunellen, Middlesex County         5            7,642     0.07%

Helmetta, Middlesex County        5            2,460    0.20%

Spotswood, Middlesex County      5            8,168      0.06%

Oceanport, Monmouth County       5            6,155     0.08%

Denville, Morris County        5            17,112     0.03%

Long Hill, Morris County            5            8,634     0.06%

Lakehurst, Ocean County             5            2,641     0.19%

Hawthorne, Passaic County         5            19,642     0.03%

Pompton Lakes, Passaic County     5            11,132    0.04%

Totowa, Passaic County      5            11,070    0.05%

Woodstown, Salem County         5            3,683     0.14%

Andover Twp, Sussex County      5            6,001     0.08%

Kenilworth, Union County           5            8,432     0.06%

Greenwich, Warren County         5            5,478     0.09%

Linwood, Atlantic County            4            6,975     0.06%

Margate City, Atlantic County         4            5,321     0.08%

Edgewater, Bergen County          4            14,340    0.03%

Hillsdale, Bergen County              4            10,147    0.04%

Tenafly, Bergen County       4           15,413      0.03%

Eastampton, Burlington County      4            6,195    0.06%

Pemberton Borough, Burlington County      4            1,375     0.29%

Wrightstown, Burlington County              4            724       0.55%

Haddon Heights, Camden County            4            7,499      0.05%

Mount Ephraim, Camden County             4            4,655      0.09%

Livingston, Essex County              4            31,334     0.01%

Weehawken, Hudson County        4            17,201     0.02%

Princeton, Mercer County           4            30,685      0.01%

Atlantic Highlands, Monmouth County      4            4,418     0.09%

Colts Neck, Monmouth County      4            9,961     0.04%

Englishtown, Monmouth County              4            2,350      0.17%

Fair Haven, Monmouth County       4            6,273      0.06%

Florham Park, Morris County         4            12,589      0.03%

Kinnelon, Morris County              4            9,970      0.04%

Wharton, Morris County              4            7,245      0.06%

Ocean Gate, Ocean County         4            1,936      0.21%

Point Pleasant Beach, Ocean County       4            4,770      0.08%

Seaside Park, Ocean County        4            1,440       0.28%

Tuckerton, Ocean County            4            3,581       0.11%

Bloomingdale, Passaic County    4            7,781       0.05%

Wanaque, Passaic County           4            11,321      0.04%

Pilesgrove, Salem County            4            4,187       0.10%

Quinton, Salem County             4            2,584       0.15%

Branchburg, Somerset County       4            14,944           0.03%

Raritan Borough, Somerset County          4            7,839      0.05%

Watchung, Somerset County        4            6,453      0.06%

Green, Sussex County    4            3,631     0.11%

Montague, Sussex County           4            3,796     0.11%

Sparta, Sussex County         4            19,604      0.02%

New Providence, Union County       4            13,654     0.03%

Roselle Park, Union County         4            13,971     0.03%

Washington Twp, Warren County            4            6,496   0.06%

Weymouth, Atlantic County        3            2,617      0.11%

Carlstadt, Bergen County             3            6,375      0.05%

Midland Park, Bergen County     3            7,017      0.04%

Ridgewood, Bergen County            3            25,982     0.01%

Rochelle Park, Bergen County        3            5,817      0.05%

Bass River, Burlington County        3            1,358      0.22%

Delanco, Burlington County           3            4,827      0.06%

Greenwich, Cumberland County        3            774       0.39%

Cedar Grove, Essex County          3            12,983      0.02%

National Park, Gloucester County            3            3,029      0.10%

Newfield, Gloucester County        3            1,777      0.17%

Pitman, Gloucester County           3            8,783      0.03%

Clinton Twp, Hunterdon County       3            12,975      0.02%

Franklin , Hunterdon County        3            3,270     0.09%

Glen Gardner, Hunterdon County            3            1,685     0.18%

Sea Bright, Monmouth County           3            1,452       0.21%

Shrewsbury Twp, Monmouth County         3            1,079      0.28%

West Long Branch, Monmouth County       3            8,590      0.03%

East Hanover, Morris County         3            11,108     0.03%

Mine Hill, Morris County              3            4,018     0.07%

Pequannock, Morris County        3            15,574     0.02%

Victory Gardens, Morris County       3            1,585       0.19%

Plumsted, Ocean County             3            8,075     0.04%

Little Falls, Passaic County           3            13,363    0.02%

Lower Alloways Creek, Salem County      3            1,720   0.17%

Green Brook, Somerset County      3            7,284    0.04%

Warren Twp, Somerset County      3            15,926     0.02%

Byram, Sussex County       3            8,031       0.04%

Springfield, Union County            3            17,181     0.02%

Hackettstown, Warren County      3            10,251     0.03%

Independence, Warren County     3            5,472     0.05%

Pohatcong, Warren County         3            3,244    0.09%

Corbin City, Atlantic County        2            473       0.42%

Folsom, Atlantic County      2            1,813     0.11%

Port Republic, Atlantic County        2            1,103     0.18%

Closter, Bergen County       2            8,596      0.02%

Franklin Lakes, Bergen County        2            11,081     0.02%

Glen Rock, Bergen County           2            12,135      0.02%

Oakland, Bergen County              2            12,750     0.02%

Ramsey, Bergen County       2            14,800     0.01%

Ridgefield, Bergen County           2            11,503      0.02%

South Hackensack, Bergen County           2            2,703    0.07%

Waldwick, Bergen County           2            10,060      0.02%

Westwood, Bergen County         2            11,284     0.02%

Mansfield, Burlington County       2            8,899     0.02%

Shamong, Burlington County      2            6,462     0.03%

Audubon Park, Camden County      2            993        0.20%

Berlin Borough, Camden County      2            7,491      0.03%

Gibbsboro, Camden County        2            2,191     0.09%

West Wildwood, Cape May County         2            542       0.37%

Shiloh, Cumberland County        2            446       0.45%

Stow Creek, Cumberland County             2            1,314     0.15%

Clinton Town, Hunterdon County             2            2,775     0.07%

Delaware, Hunterdon County     2            4,562     0.04%

Holland, Hunterdon County        2            5,179     0.04%

Milford, Hunterdon County         2            1,234     0.16%

Readington, Hunterdon County       2            16,130    0.01%

Hightstown, Mercer County        2            5,902     0.03%

Robbinsville, Mercer County       2            15,478    0.01%

Allentown, Monmouth County       2            1,736    0.12%

Farmingdale, Monmouth County             2            1,506     0.13%

Manasquan, Monmouth County      2            5,940     0.03%

Spring Lake, Monmouth County      2            2,791     0.07%

Upper Freehold, Monmouth County       2            7,275      0.03%

Butler, Morris County         2            8,049      0.02%

Montville, Morris County            2            22,452    0.01%

Morris Plains, Morris County         2            6,155     0.03%

Netcong, Morris County       2            3,377     0.06%

Washington, Morris County        2            18,199    0.01%

Eagleswood, Ocean County         2            1,724     0.12%

Lavallette, Ocean County             2            1,789      0.11%

Long Beach, Ocean County          2            3,155      0.06%

Ship Bottom, Ocean County        2            1,100      0.18%

Oldmans, Salem County        2            1,912      0.10%

Bernardsville, Somerset County       2            7,895     0.03%

Montgomery, Somerset County        2            23,692     0.01%

Frankford, Sussex County            2            5,304      0.04%

Hampton, Sussex County             2            4,895      0.04%

Hardyston, Sussex County           2            8,127      0.02%

Stanhope, Sussex County             2            3,528      0.06%

Berkeley Heights, Union County       2            13,287     0.02%

Mountainside, Union County        2            7,022      0.03%

Summit, Union County           2            22,721      0.01%

Winfield, Union County         2            1,425      0.14%

Franklin, Warren County              2            2,970     0.07%

White, Warren County       2            4,606      0.04%

Allendale, Bergen County            1            6,849     0.01%

Demarest, Bergen County           1            4,982     0.02%

Ho-Ho-Kus, Bergen County          1            4,259     0.02%

Montvale, Bergen County            1            8,437     0.01%

Moonachie, Bergen County         1            3,134     0.03%

Northvale, Bergen County           1            4,762     0.02%

Norwood, Bergen County            1            5,642      0.02%

Old Tappan, Bergen County        1            5,889     0.02%

Park Ridge, Bergen County          1            8,884     0.01%

Upper Saddle River, Bergen County         1            8,354    0.01%

Washington, Bergen County       1            9,286      0.01%

Woodcliff Lake, Bergen County       1            6,129      0.02%

Wyckoff, Bergen County              1            16,586     0.01%

Chesterfield, Burlington County      1            7,881     0.01%

Fieldsboro, Burlington County      1            527       0.19%

Medford Lakes, Burlington County          1            4,265      0.02%

Riverton, Burlington County         1            2,765       0.04%

Springfield, Burlington County      1            3,246     0.03%

Tabernacle, Burlington County       1            6,777      0.01%

Avalon, Cape May County           1            1,244       0.08%

West Cape May, Cape May County          1            1,011      0.10%

Wildwood Crest , Cape May County         1            3,102      0.03%

Downe, Cumberland County       1            1,400      0.07%

Roseland, Essex County            1            6,300      0.02%

Verona, Essex County      1            14,573      0.01%

South Harrison, Gloucester County          1            3,396    0.03%

Wenonah, Gloucester County        1            2,284      0.04%

East Newark, Hudson County        1            2,595      0.04%

Alexandria, Hunterdon County       1            4,810     0.02%

Hampton, Hunterdon County        1            1,439     0.07%

Kingwood, Hunterdon County       1            3,803     0.03%

Lambertville, Hunterdon County              1            4,140    0.02%

Lebanon, Hunterdon County        1            6,196      0.02%

Tewksbury, Hunterdon County     1            5,871      0.02%

Union, Hunterdon County           1            5,957      0.02%

Interlaken, Monmouth County      1            829         0.12%

Millstone, Monmouth County       1            10,377     0.01%

Rumson, Monmouth County      1            7,344    0.01%

Shrewsbury Borough, Monmouth County            1            4,185     0.02%

Spring Lake Heights, Monmouth County      1            4,891     0.02%

Boonton Twp, Morris County      1            4,381     0.02%

Mount Arlington, Morris County              1            5,910     0.02%

Riverdale, Morris County             1            4,108      0.02%

Beach Haven, Ocean County       1            1,028      0.10%

Elsinboro, Salem County              1            1,002      0.10%

Mannington, Salem County         1            1,476      0.07%

Upper Pittsgrove, Salem County     1            3,433     0.03%

Andover Borough, Sussex County             1            596       0.17%

Fredon, Sussex County       1            3,236     0.03%

Hamburg, Sussex County             1            3,267     0.03%

Stillwater, Sussex County             1            4,005     0.02%

Fanwood, Union County              1            7,775      0.01%

Alpha, Warren County        1            2,329     0.04%

Belvidere, Warren County           1            2,521     0.04%

Harmony, Warren County           1            2,504     0.04%

Hope, Warren County          1            1,836     0.05%

Knowlton, Warren County           1            2,895     0.03%

Liberty, Warren County         1            2,671     0.04%

Lopatcong, Warren County         1            8,777     0.01%

Oxford, Warren County        1            2,445     0.04%

Get our free mobile app

Any towns not listed aren't home to any state inmates, according to the state report.

Michael Symons is State House bureau chief for New Jersey 101.5. Contact him at michael.symons@townsquaremedia.com.

Census 2020: The 20 biggest places in New Jersey

A countdown of the 20 most populous municipalities in New Jersey, as measured by the 2020 Census.

The best outdoor beer gardens at NJ breweries

There are more options than ever for enjoying a Garden State crafted beer in an outdoor setting.

New Jersey tied for first place (with Kentucky) with 43% growth in the craft beer scene from 2015 to 2019, according to C+R Research.

The following is a roundup of breweries around the state with scenic, dedicated outdoor seating as weather allows.
Filed Under: prisons, redistricting
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top