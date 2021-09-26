NJ shuffles inmates for redistricting: 16,198 moved, 5,978 erased
TRENTON – State officials have tweaked New Jersey’s census results for the purposes of redrawing political maps for the next decade, reallocating 16,198 prisoners out of the towns where they’re jailed back to the addresses where they used to reside.
Another 5,978 people were removed from the redistricting count entirely because their prior address is out-of-state or unclear – mostly federal inmates whose details were declared off-limits.
The changes affect about 0.24% of the state’s total population, or one of every 419 residents.
Henal Patel, director of the democracy and justice program at the New Jersey Institute for Social Justice, said New Jersey has long engaged in “prison-based gerrymandering,” counting incarcerated people as residents of the municipality where their prison is located – even though they aren’t really part of that community and never have been.
Nearly 62% of the state inmates are Black – and, Patel says, their home communities are politically weakened, artificially boosting the influence of the towns where they’re locked up but cannot vote.
“Where we count people matters,” Patel said. “In this situation, for decades and decades, what we have been doing is using prison bodies, the majority of them Black, to inflate the power of other people. It’s a modern-day Three-fifths Compromise. So, it’s a major victory that we’ve ended this practice. It’s huge.”
Cumberland affected most
The political clout of Cumberland County is affected most by the adjustment, as its population of 154,152 will be treated as 147,094 for mapmaking purposes – a drop of 4.6%. Burlington County is 1% smaller, and Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex and Essex also see their redistricting counts shrink.
Most counties add residents to their population counts, as do 469 of the state’s 565 municipalities, reflecting former residents who were incarcerated elsewhere.
Inmates were removed from the count of 26 municipalities that are home to prisons or halfway houses, although only 12 localities had a net loss after people were reassigned back to their home addresses. Eight of them were shrunk by more than 1,000, including four where nearly 3,000 inmates or more were reallocated out of town.
The population of New Hanover plunges more than half, at 2,702 rather than 6,367. Maurice River is down nearly half without its two state prisons. Newark’s count was adjusted down by 3,351 to reflect the prison and halfway houses there, but nearly 2,000 inmates were then added back to its count.
Patel said it’s appropriate to count inmates at their previous home, where they have ties and are likely to return once they’re released.
“That is their home. This is where they’re from,” Patel said. “This is where their communities are. This is where their families are. This is where their kids are. This is where they should be counted.”
Feds won't share info
The Federal Bureau of Prisons would not provide the requested data because the state’s request was not for law enforcement purposes and, thus, said it wasn’t permitted to be disclosed. That affects 2,997 inmates at Fort Dix in Burlington County and 1,035 inmates at the Fairton prison complex in Cumberland County.
Those prisoners – as well as 1,114 state inmates who used to reside outside New Jersey and 797 whose prior address wasn’t known by the state, was incomplete or was a post office box or rural route – aren’t counted anywhere for redistricting purposes and are listed at “an unknown location within the state.”
In all, 5,958 people are assigned to no geography for redistricting purposes.
The state had to compensate for some quirks and inaccuracies in the census data, including seven census blocks where the Department of Corrections reported an inmate population – most of them in halfway houses – but the 2020 Census recorded nobody living in group quarters.
County-by-county details
Atlantic County
2020 Census: 274,534
Adjusted population: 275,531
Removed: 6
Added: 1,003
Change: 997
Percent change: 0.36%
Bergen County
2020 Census: 955,732
Adjusted population: 956,200
Removed: 8
Added: 476
Change: 468
Percent change: 0.05%
Burlington County
2020 Census: 461,860
Adjusted population: 457,230
Removed: 5,210
Added: 580
Change: -4,630
Percent change: -1.00%
Camden County
2020 Census: 523,485
Adjusted population: 524,999
Removed: 297
Added: 1,811
Change: 1,514
Percent change: 0.29%
Cape May County
2020 Census: 95,263
Adjusted population: 95,518
Removed: 4
Added: 259
Change: 255
Percent change: 0.27%
Cumberland County
2020 Census: 154,152
Adjusted population: 147,094
Removed: 7,711
Added: 653
Change: -7,058
Percent change: -4.58%
Essex County
2020 Census: 863,728
Adjusted population: 863,421
Removed: 3,351
Added: 3,044
Change: -307
Percent change: -0.04%
Gloucester County
2020 Census: 302,294
Adjusted population: 302,670
Removed: 0
Added: 376
Change: 376
Percent change: 0.12%
Hudson County
2020 Census: 724,854
Adjusted population: 725,887
Removed: 6
Added: 1,038
Change: 1,033
Percent change: 0.14%
Hunterdon County
2020 Census: 128,947
Adjusted population: 127,899
Removed: 1,084
Added: 36
Change: -1.048
Percent change: -0.81%
Mercer County
2020 Census: 387,340
Adjusted population: 385,636
Removed: 2,720
Added: 1,016
Change: -1,704
Percent change: -0.44%
Middlesex County
2020 Census: 863,162
Adjusted population: 862,610
Removed: 1,703
Added: 1,151
Change: -552
Percent change: -0.06%
Monmouth County
2020 Census: 643,615
Adjusted population: 644,455
Removed: 4
Added: 844
Change: 840
Percent change: 0.13%
Morris County
2020 Census: 509,285
Adjusted population: 509,479
Removed: 9
Added: 203
Change: 194
Percent change: 0.04%
Ocean County
2020 Census: 637,229
Adjusted population: 637,786
Removed: 3
Added: 560
Change: 557
Percent change: 0.09%
Passaic County
2020 Census: 524,118
Adjusted population: 525,464
Removed: 49
Added: 1,395
Change: 1,346
Percent change: 0.26%
Salem County
2020 Census: 64,837
Adjusted population: 64,987
Removed: 0
Added: 150
Change: 150
Percent change: 0.23%
Somerset County
2020 Census: 345,361
Adjusted population: 345,641
Removed: 2
Added: 282
Change: 280
Percent change: 0.08%
Sussex County
2020 Census: 144,221
Adjusted population: 144,333
Removed: 0
Added: 112
Change: 112
Percent change: 0.08%
Union County
2020 Census: 575,345
Adjusted population: 576,460
Removed: 7
Added: 1,122
Change:1,115
Percent change: 0.19%
Warren County
2020 Census: 109,632
Adjusted population: 109,716
Removed: 2
Added: 86
Change: 84
Percent change: 0.08%
Michael Symons is State House bureau chief for New Jersey 101.5. Contact him at michael.symons@townsquaremedia.com.