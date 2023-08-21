When will JCP&L restore power in Lakewood, Toms River NJ?

💡 A substation fire knocked out power for around 10,000 JCL&L customers early Monday

💡 The number at 6,200 by 8 a.m with another 4,000 expected to be restored

💡 The remaining customers could be out until 8 p.m.

A fire at a JCP&L substation has knocked out power to thousands of customers in Lakewood and Toms River on what looks like one of the hottest days of the summer.

JCP&L spokesman Chris Hoening told New Jersey 101.5 the fire happened at the substation on Silverton Avenue in Toms River around 1 a.m. but did not know a cause.

Approximately 10,000 customers were without power in the hours after the fire. As of 8 a.m. 6,200 customers were without power in Lakewood and Toms River, according to Hoenig.

"We do expect to get one more tranche of customers back. That should put us somewhere in the 4,000 range. That'll likely happen in the next couple hours or so. Those remaining customers will be out for the duration of this restoration process. We've set the average restoration time for 8 p.m.," Hoening said.

Some customers will be restored sooner than 8 p.m. while others who are do get their power back make experience another temporary outage.

"There will be additional customers that will likely see shorter outages at various times during the day," Hoenig said. "Circuits are going to need to be taken down and opened up briefly for safety reasons as we isolate the damaged equipment. They'll be opened up so we can make a couple of connection changes and then closed."

Hoenig said the Leisure Village area will likely have the longest outage on Monday as it is the main area served by the substation.

Traffic lights without power on New Hampshire Avenue in Lakewood 8/21/23 Traffic lights without power on New Hampshire Avenue in Lakewood 8/21/23 (The Lakewood Scoop) loading...

What caused the fire?

Hoenig said the cause of the substation fire will be investigated. The equipment impacted by the fire and in need of repair have already been identified.

"We will likely have everybody up without having to replace that equipment. It's just a matter of getting all of it isolated. And once it's isolated, then they can they can take a look at it to determine the cause and make sure that the repairs are completed on the equipment."

High temeperaures are headed for the 90s with dew points in the 70s, according to NJ 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

"Monday will probably become the 23rd day in 2023 on which the temperature hit 90+ degrees. That's not extraordinary — in fact, that figure is well below average. We've dealt with very few instances of 'extreme heat' or 'dangerous heat,' Zarrow said. "And Monday follows that trend, with reasonable, seasonable 90-degree high temperatures."

Zarrow advises staying hydrated and keeping cool.

