When will Bruce Springsteen make up Philadelphia dates?
🎵 Bruce Springsteen postponed the concerts just hours before the first show
🎵 The concerts are scheduled for 2024
🎵 Ticketholders have 30 days to get a refund from the Phillies, which sold the tickets
PHILADELPHIA — Bruce Springsteen fans who were going to his two Citizens Bank Park concerts earlier this month will have to very patient to see the shows.
Springsteen postponed the concerts just hours before the first of two shows at the home stadium of the Philadelphia Phillies due to an undisclosed illness. His subsequent concerts at Gillette Stadium south of Boston a week ago were performed as scheduled.
The venue announced Wednesday that tickets for the Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023 show will be valid for the Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024 show.
Tickets for the Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 show will be valid for the Friday, Aug. 23, 2024 show. Additional tickets have been made available for both dates.
Ready to rock the Meadowlands
Ticketholders who bought their tickets through the Phillies and want a refund have 30 days starting Wednesday to apply via the Phillies website at phillies.com/springsteen. Tickets purchased through a secondary site are subject to that seller's refund policies.
Springsteen and the E Street Band take the stage at MetLife Stadium Wednesday night for the first of three concerts. The parking lots open at 2:30 p.m. with NJ Transit service to the Meadowlands stop beginning after 5 p.m.
The gates open at 6 p.m. with a 7:30 p.m. start for the concert.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom