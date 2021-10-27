When I was a little kid I remember one Halloween when it was late at night and the doorbell rang long after the kids had stopped trick-or-treating. It was an always flirty acquaintance of my father’s standing there with her friend and both wearing Playboy bunny costumes.

I remember thinking she was too old to be trick-or-treating in her 20’s. Not sure how old I was when I realized it wasn’t about candy.

But some people do push it to the later years. I’ve heard of high school seniors sticking with the kid tradition. Even freshman in college. A little odd to see trick-or-treaters drive up and parallel park at your house on Halloween, you have to admit.

Now my son is 16. Already working. Practice driving. But he and his friends are planning on an outing. Is it too old? Is there truly a cut-off age?

When in doubt, Google.

There’s really no answer carved in stone. One survey had 25% of people saying you’re NEVER too old!

“Here’s your Twix bar, uh, say didn’t I vote for you for school board?”

The same survey came to the consensus that if it’s going to stop it should stop in the teenage years and specifically at 18.7 years old. Hmmm. This means depending on where your birthday falls you could vote in an election just after trick-or-treating a few nights earlier.

Halloween has certainly become a huge business for adults throwing parties. Is it so crazy they would like to walk the neighborhood for some sugar? I say if you have on a costume you’re getting candy. I’m not going to ask for ID.

Not everyone agrees. According to goodhousekeeping.com the town of Chesapeake, Virginia, actually passed a law saying that if "any person over the age of 14 years shall engage in the activity commonly known as 'trick-or-treat' or any other activity of similar character or nature under any name whatsoever, he or she shall be guilty of a Class 4 misdemeanor."

Wow. And if you don’t pay your fine? Imagine jail for trick-or-treating. Better hope someone handed out those candy cigarettes; I hear that’s like currency in prison.

So how old is too old? Take our poll.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

Best NJ corn mazes, pumpkin patches, hayrides for 2021 Whether you're searching for your own "great pumpkin" this fall, or just to navigate a fun corn maze and eat some cider donuts, the Garden State has you covered.

In each region of New Jersey, farms are offering a large range of fall festivities and attractions — here's a roundup.

Haunted Hayrides and Attractions in New Jersey for 2021