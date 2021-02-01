Roads, power, NJ Transit — Tuesday’s essential snow information

As the storm continues into Tuesday, the state will see a second day of school, travel and government disruptions.

"Even though the snow and wind won't be nearly as intense, Tuesday looks like another wintry day across the Garden State. A few more inches of accumulation will be possible before this coastal storm system finally kicks out to sea Tuesday evening," New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said.

Trucks will continue to be banned from some New Jersey highways and schools either have canceled classes completely or moved all instruction online for the day.

There have been few power outages despite heavy snow and gusty winds.

Moderate coastal flooding is also expected through several high tide cycles.

The Department of Transportation said it had 3,000 plows and salt spreaders ready to clear state highways. The state also has crews in position on Route 280 and the Jugtown Mountain area of Route 78 between exits 7 and 11 to handle disabled vehicles.

State offices are closed on Tuesday.

HIGHWAYS

New Jersey has a commercial vehicle travel restriction in place starting at noon on Sunday for tractor trailers, empty straight CDL-weighted trucks, passenger vehicles pulling trailers, RV's and motorcycles on the following highways:

I-76, from the Walt Whitman Bridge (Pennsylvania border) to NJ Route 42

I-78, from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)

I-80, from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)

I-195, from I-295 to NJ Route 138

I-280, from I-80 to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)

I-287, from NJ Route 440 to the New York State border

I-295, from the Delaware Memorial Bridge to the Scudders Falls Bridge (Pennsylvania border)

I-676, from the Benjamin Franklin Bridge (Pennsylvania border) to I-76

NJ Route 440, from the Outerbridge Crossing to I-287

Trucks already in New Jersey should pull off the highway into truck stops. Do not park on the shoulder.

The restriction does not apply to the New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway or Atlantic City Expressway.

Pennsylvania has a commercial vehicle restriction in place starting at noon on Sunday with roads connecting with New Jersey:

Route 80 from the New Jersey state line to Route 81

Route 78 from the New Jersey state line to Route 81

Pennsylvania Turnpike from the New Jersey state line to the #161 (Breezewood) exit (#161)

TRAINS/BUSES

NJ Transit: Rail will operate Tuesday on a weekend schedule

Lakeland Bus Lines

PATCO: A snow schedule will be in effect again on Tuesday

Amtrak will operate Northeast Regional and Acela service on a modified schedule on select routes in the Northeast on Tuesday,

PATH: All service was suspended as of 4 p.m. on Monday with no resumption of service yet announced.

SEPTA

POWER

AIRPORTS

64 departures from Newark Liberty International Airport and 29 arrivals have been canceled for Tuesday, according to FlightAware.com as of 4:25 p.m. on Monday.

CORONAVIRUS TESTING/VACCINATION CENTERS

All six of the state's vaccination centers will remain closed on Tuesday. Individual healthcare providers will reach out to reschedule any appointments.

Somerset County COVID Vaccination Clinic for Feb. 2 rescheduled to Thursday All 2/2 appointments will be honored at the same time on Thursday at Raritan Valley Community College.

Atlantic County's COVID-19 drive thru testing center at 617 Dolphin Avenue in Northfield will be closed on Tuesday. All appointments will be honored at the same times on Thursday.

