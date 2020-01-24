A minor D&D kerfuffle erupted in the middle of the show the other day when Joe V, Kylie and I found out that Bill Doyle doesn't use a screen protector on his phone. You don't go bareback with your phone!

Too much can happen!

This is how most What's Normal polls get started. Once the astonishment died down Bill and I compared notes off-air about other things regarding cell phones and it turns out we don't agree on much as far as what's normal and what's not.

This is the online version of the poll which doesn't count toward the actual bet, which this time turns out to be if I lose I have to finally eat that liverwurst I've been dodging and if Bill loses he must eat another of his kryptonite foods...celery. Only the calls taken on-air count officially.

