‘What’s Normal?’ — Christmas 2019 edition

Here we go again. The last time we did a What’s Normal poll was Thanksgiving and instead of betting money Bill and I bet a food payoff. As a result of losing, Bill was forced to eat his ultimate kryptonite food...sauerkraut.

Not sure what we will be betting this time as I’m writing this beforehand. But it will be a Christmas theme, and we offer this online version of the poll for those who can’t get through on the phones.

Turns out Bill believes eggnog tastes good, that most people have never once had Christmas carolers come to their door, and that most people have an angel on top of their tree, not a star or anything else. I disagree across the board.

