What&#8217;s Moving in to Staples Location in Lawrence, NJ?

What’s Moving in to Staples Location in Lawrence, NJ?

Google

A few of the Lawrence community Facebook pages are buzzing today (Tuesday, December 13th) about what may, or may not be, moving into the current Staples store in Lawrence Shopping Center once it closes its doors for good in early January.

There have been many rumors lately.

I spoke with a store employee a few weeks ago when I heard news of the impending closure (the last day open is January 6th) and she told me the employees had also heard the rumors that it may become some kind of trampoline park or the LA Fitness that was supposed to be built at the other end of the Lawrence Shopping pre pandemic (near the Lidl where Huffman Koos and Goods Furniture once were).

Get our free mobile app

Another recent rumor is that a carpet store will occupy the site and someone else posted just today (Tuesday, December 13th) that it will be an Office Depot. The person posting that in a private community Facebook page seemed to have the scoop, but when I attempted to confirm the rumor I came up empty.

In yet another Facebook group it was made known that the owners of the Lawrence Shopping Center have nothing set it stone, yet.

Apparently, there are many businesses inquiring about the space including Office Depot and LA Fitness and no new lease has been signed yet.

In the meantime, the going out of business sale continues at Staples. Once the Lawrence location closes the next closest Staples will be in the Windsor Green Shopping Center (where Whole Foods is) on Route 1 South in West Windsor.

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore

The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Filed Under: Lawrence Shopping Center, Staples
Categories: Talking About ...
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM