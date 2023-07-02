☀️ The borough of Seaside Heights continues to undergo a transformation

☀️ Mayor Tony Vaz discusses how they've cracked down on rowdy behavior

☀️ There are plans in the works to add more condos and retail

The borough of Seaside Heights continues to work on fleshing out rowdy behavior and transforming summers into family-friendly atmospheres.

To explain what's been happening and look ahead to the summer now at hand, Seaside Heights Mayor Tony Vaz joined us on Shore Time with Vin and Dave on 94.3 The Point, sponsored by Shoreline Wealth Management, on Sunday morning.

Mayor Vaz explains that bar hopping was a major issue leading to poor behavior --- so they changed the rules where a bar has to include a restaurant.

Shawn Michaels Shawn Michaels loading...

Police have enforced the rules --- and it's working.

"In the last four years - an average of 3,000 arrests a season," Vaz said. "They're now down to 600 a season."

Vaz adds most of those arrests came from people coming here from outside the area.

The borough has and is also reconstructing the Boulevard area to include condos, retail stores, and additional outdoor dining.

Shawn Michaels Shawn Michaels loading...

Seaside Heights is set to join the growing list of Jersey Shore towns implementing curfews for minors this summer after introducing such an ordinance at the borough council meeting this week.

Mayor Vaz says it's based off of what they've seen in towns like Ocean City, Lavallette, and Point Pleasant Beach.

"We like the idea of a curfew, we like the idea of this, we like the idea of rentals being at a higher age, we like the idea of transparency," Vaz said.

Vaz also hopes Jersey Shore mayors can come together as a group and work with state legislators to change the laws to allow police to address underage drinking and smoking better.

Seaside Heights from the Seaside Heights Fire Department's Drone 1 Seaside Heights from the Seaside Heights Fire Department's Drone 1 (Seaside Heights Fire Department) loading...

Get our free mobile app

When you go to the beach, boardwalk, any kind of event in seaside heights this summer, this is your warning to be on your best behavior as the borough tries to create a full family-friendly environment.

Mayor Vaz says his message to visitors of all ages --- be respectful.

"If kids come with respect for authority, respect for community property -- they're away from their own property -- we'll have a good repore with them," Vaz said.

He adds that parents have a responsibility to ensure their kids are supervised.

You can listen to the entire conversation with Seaside Heights Mayor Tony Vaz on Shore Time with Vin and Dave, right here.

Part One:

Part Two:

The Most Savory Barbecue Spots In New Jersey

The Must Go To Jersey Shore Spots For A Great Burger

The Creme de la Creme of Jersey Shore Ice Cream Shops

The Must Go To Bars At The Jersey Shore

The Best Cheesesteak Spots In New Jersey