What you won’t have to prove at NJMVC offices, thanks to REAL ID

The parallel implementations of the REAL ID system in New Jersey and at the federal level have done away with a specific requirement at state Motor Vehicle Commission offices.

In a release Monday, the NJMVC said that starting Wednesday, a waiver issued by Chief Administrator Sue Fulton will exempt customers from having to present their Social Security card or other type of documentation to prove their Social Security number.

NJMVC spokesperson William Connolly clarified that the waiver would not affect licenses or non-driver IDs, whether standard or REAL ID, that have been previously issued in New Jersey.

But for new applications for any of these forms of ID, NJMVC said it will now instead verify an applicant's Social Security number electronically, cross-checking the federal Social Security Administration database.

A previous law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in 2019 had required proof of Social Security via a card, a W-2, or another government-issued document.

In the event a Social Security number, name, and date of birth on an application do not match the SSA's records, NJMVC said, that application would be denied.

According to the NJMVC website, the long-delayed deadline to obtain a REAL ID for domestic air travel in lieu of the use of a U.S. passport is now May 3, 2023.

