What you need to know about The Plaza Hotel ‘Home Alone’ package

It’s one of the best Christmas movies of all time. “Home Alone” has become so popular because of the nostalgia and its sequel lives up to the original so well.

Who doesn’t want to run around New York City like Kevin McCallister did and spend $967.43 on room service? That’s a lot of ice cream!

You don’t have to wish anymore because The Plaza is giving you that opportunity.

The luxurious hotel is offering a “Home Alone 2: Fun in New York” package that allows you to “get lost in New York, Kevin McCallister style” and live out your favorite scenes from the movie.

Here is what the package includes:

A 4-hour private limousine ride around New York City

A visit to famous filming locations like the Empire State Building, Central Park, Rockefeller Center, Radio City Music Hall, and Carnegie Hall.

A large cheese pizza inside the limo

Home Alone 2 Pizza Scene (Screen grab from THESSALONIAN31N video on YouTube) Home Alone 2 Pizza Scene (Screen grab from THESSALONIAN31N video on YouTube) loading...

A hotel room with an “extra-large bed” and “one of those little refrigerators you have to open with a key

And the one thing you’ve been waiting for on this list, the Home Alone sundae that includes 16 scoops of assorted ice cream, whipped cream, maraschino cherries, M&M’s, brownie bits, chocolate, caramel, and raspberry sauce

Home Alone 2 Ice Cream Scene (Screen grab from Chandler T on YouTube) Home Alone 2 Ice Cream Scene (Screen grab from Chandler T on YouTube) loading...

The rates for this package do vary, but availability is offered all year round.

The catch: the package needs to be booked three days before check-in. And if you see a third party offering this package at a cheaper rate, don’t book it! It’s only offered through The Plaza Hotel itself.

(Canva) (Canva) loading...

Now if only an appearance from Macaulay Culkin and Catherine O’Hara were thrown in the mix, that would be the cherry on top of that sundae.

Macaulay Culkin Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame Getty Images loading...

Favorite holiday movies from your childhood that will never get old Gallery Credit: Kristen Accardi

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.