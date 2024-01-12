What you need to know about the ‘Hocus Pocus’ reunion in NJ

It’s one of the most popular Halloween movies, especially for millennials which is where the more recent love for this movie came from.

During the Halloween season, you can’t walk into a Spirit Halloween or any Halloween store without seeing a huge display.

One of the most popular group costumes in the last few years happens to be the Sanderson Sisters.

There’s even a fun charcuterie board that you can make.

“Hocus Pocus” was released in 1993 and stars some of the biggest actors in the industry.

The fandom for this movie is so big that people are traveling from all over the country to meet the cast.

Now you have that opportunity right here in New Jersey.

New Jersey Horror Con and Film Festival just announced a “Hocus Pocus” reunion happening at their next show.

When is the event?

New Jersey Horror Con’s next show is taking place on April 19, 20, and 21 2024.

Where is the event?

The show will be at the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center in Edison.

Who from the cast of “Hocus Pocus” will be there?

The convention has announced:

Kathy Najimy

Thora Birch

Omri Katz

Jason Marsden

Vinessa Shaw

How much are tickets?

Advance tickets are $25 for a one-day pass and $60 for a 3-day pass.

You can also purchase tickets the day of at the door for $35 for a one-day pass on Friday and Sunday and $45 for a one-day pass on Saturday. CASH ONLY.

Kids 10 and under are free.

What other celebrities will be at the show?

New Jersey Horror Con has also announced the following guests with more to come:

Felissa Rose

Michael Hargrove

Alex Vincent

Christine Elise

For more information on the show, click HERE.

