$3.7M home right on Atlantic City, NJ beach and boardwalk

Did you know there is an unbelievable luxury home that sits right on the Atlantic City Boardwalk?

Apparently, I'm hanging around at the wrong places on the boardwalk!

Get our free mobile app

There is an unbelievable property for sale and it's right at the beach and boardwalk.

The house, currently listed for sale at $3.7 million has six bedrooms, five full and two half baths, a heated pull, hot tub, his and her saunas, a garden, fire pits, a BBQ area, and so much more!

Hey, where was this house when I was looking for a weekend rental when I had family in town? LOL.

This dream beach house (YES! IN ATLANTIC CITY!) is currently being offered through Paula Hartman and BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors. The listing can be found on Realtor.com.

Check out the photos.

Stunning Photos of Atlantic City Beach House This $3.7 Million luxury home actually sits right on the Atlantic City Boardwak

This House on the Ocean City Boardwalk Is Pretty Much Perfect Have you ever passed by this house and wondered what it's like inside? Let's look!