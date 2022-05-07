What stinks? Native NJ plant that smells like skunk is now in season

Of course, something stinks in New Jersey. And no, we're not talking about our elected officials or the northern portion of the New Jersey Turnpike.

New Jersey has some fascinating wildlife, with interesting relationships to one another. That includes relationships between plants and animals.

Starting in late winter and typically peaking in May, New Jersey becomes home to one of the stinkiest plants you'll find. So much so, that you might mistake its odor for a nearby skunk.

But it's not a skunk at all. In fact, aside from the scent that this plant emits, it has nothing to do with our black and white little friends.

So what exactly is it? Let's dive in and check it out.

