Think about the things you grew up with for a moment. The things that excited you as a kid. Or perhaps, even as a teen. It's the items that were once common even 20 years ago may now be considered ancient history.

Let's take those who grew up in the 1990s, for example. How many of these things make you feel like it was just yesterday?

20 Nostalgic Things Only 90s Babies Will Understand

Kids vs the iPod

An overhead projector? A tiny Giga Pet? Waiting 39 years for a file to download? What is all this?

I'm sure most of the above may confuse some kids today, much like the iPod did in my house. Speaking of which, I still have a couple of iPods that my twins sons recently learned about.

Now to note, I don't really consider the iPod that old. If you fired one up today, it would still do exactly what it was designed for - to play awesome music you put onto it.

But it's what my kids said about it when we found our old iPod while cleaning out some old drawers that made me realize that, yeah, I'm getting old.

What's an iPod?

Yup, it's that statement that says it all. What's an iPod? What does it do? Is it a tiny phone?

Yes, the iPod Touch does resemble an old iPhone, but that's beside the point. The fact that my twin 9 year old sons have never seen an iPod before or knew what the purpose of one was really made me realize how much time has gone by.

Shortly after, we came across our other iPod, which confused them even more.

Why is it so tiny?

Were phones once that small? Why would you even use that? Why is it so tiny?

Well, the purpose of the iPod Mini was simply to make it easier to take with you wherever you go, but they didn't quite understand that. Especially when you compare it to today's smart phones, which are massive compared to the poor little iPod Mini.

Fortunately I don't have my old flip phone lying around or they'd really have some questions. Or, dare I say, my old rotary phone? Those would make our old Mini look like something from the future... which at one time, it did.

