What my kids were served after first week of free NJ breakfasts

Well, New Jersey, we've made it. One full week of school is now officially under our belts. That, of course, not counting the Labor Day week.

Also under our belt? Free breakfasts for New Jersey's public schools. Or at least, for those who are eligible for it (read more about the new free breakfast program for New Jersey's schools here).

Our public school is amongst those that are part of this program. Not just for select students, but for all students. Everyone in our kids' elementary school is now receiving free breakfast, which began on Monday, Sept. 9.

I was waiting for the first week to go by because I was curious to hear how it would go. Do my kids like what they're being served? What are they being served? Is this program even worth it?

Now that week one is in the rearview mirror, I can share with you what my kids think about it, along with my thoughts. Is having free breakfast in the classroom a wise idea, or a waste of money?

To start off, we haven't seen a single menu as to what's being served. Perhaps that was an overlook? I'm not really sure. But it basically means we had no idea what our children would get getting served.

So we had to rely on word-of-mouth from our own twin sons. Their verdict? Eh, it's OK. One morning they had a bagel with cream cheese - a perfectly acceptable option - while another morning they said was some sort of strange doughy wrap with strawberry spread in it.

They also said graham crackers were part of the mix. And being they're eating this all in the classroom, they're the type of options I figured they might be. The only thing that doesn't sound like they were served was any kind of physical fruit (again, this is according to them - we have yet to see a menu).

With that said, I do feel it helps while starting the day, especially if you're rushing and trying to get moving in the morning. To me, it seems like a light continental breakfast you might receive at a hotel.

As for my thoughts? I like it. I feel this is going to help many families make the start of a school day easier and I'm glad the state of New Jersey put this in place.

And no, I don't care if you didn't have this option as a kid, as I'm sure many will use that as an argument as to why this shouldn't be in place. I didn't have it either but I feel this is very helpful.

It won't be much longer before free lunches get added to the mix... that is, should that timeline stay on track (find out more about that here).

