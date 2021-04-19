What event would it take for you to vaccinate? (Opinion)

The push is on to get you to take a COVID vaccine no matter how old you are. Despite the fact that cases are surging in some states where the rollout is picking up steam like Illinois, the push continues.

It's gotten to the point where Dr. Anthony Fauci said the federal government is working with prominent community members and celebrities to try to ease the uncertainty about COVID-19 vaccines. Even concert halls like NJPAC are requiring that people either get vaccinated or present a negative COVID test to see a show.

Is there really a show out there that would make you want to run out and get a vaccine that you wouldn't normally take or take the time out of your day to run and get a COVID test, along with paying the high ticket price just to see it?

Perhaps the federal government in an effort to get us all vaccinated can provide a series of free concerts to the public where they can get the tickets when they get their shots. But even with that, is there really a show that would make you want to get a shot?

That's the question I posed to my social media following and here are some of the responses I received;

