Westhampton, NJ man charged with assaulting couple, stealing car

A 44-year-old Burlington County man accused of climbing through his elderly neighbors' bedroom window to attack them and steal their car has been tracked down, police announced.

Rhys Lershe, of Westampton, was found with the stolen 2014 Kia Optima and arrested by Millville Police on Wednesday just before 8 p.m., Westhampton Police said on Thursday.

Lershe has been charged with second-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree aggravated assault and first-degree robbery.

He also faces third-degree counts of endangering an injured victim, theft of a motor vehicle and terroristic threats.

Lershe was taken to Burlington County Jail, pending his first appearance in Burlington County Superior Court.

The couple remained in the hospital as of Thursday, receiving treatment after being hit, police said.

NJ towns and their nicknames

Most Expensive Home For Sale in Burlington County Located in Mount Laurel, the 14,020 square foot home is listed at $5 million. The home has seven bedrooms, 10.5 baths and 23 acres. Some of the home's features include a pool and spa, an indoor and outdoor bar, and maid quarters.