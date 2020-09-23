Wednesday NJ weather: Warmer temps are here to stay for a while

The Bottom Line

Wednesday, thermometers across New Jersey make the transition from below-normal to above-normal. We do have some clouds and raindrops to talk about in the coming days, but this is still a generally quiet and pleasant forecast. And consistent too, with daily highs near 80 and daily lows only dipping to about 60.

Wednesday

The warmup is on! After 5 days in a row of fall-ish weather and below-normal temperatures, there is going to be more of a late summer vibe in the air Wednesday. You'll probably feel the difference immediately Wednesday morning — it's cool, but not as cold, with AM temps averaging 50 degrees. High temperatures aim for 80 degrees Wednesday afternoon. It'll be mostly sunny, dry and breezy. Another beautiful day all around.

Wednesday night will remain quiet too, although clouds will roll in between Midnight and daybreak Thursday morning. Low temperatures will only dip to around 60 degrees.

In addition, the ocean is slowly starting to calm down, as Post-Tropical Cyclone Teddy approaches eastern Canada. Having said that, there's still a high risk of rip currents posted for the Jersey Shore, with 5 foot ocean waves. In addition, we face one more high high tide cycle around midday Wednesday, with minor coastal flooding expected.

Thursday

Ah, some different weather. Skies will be mostly cloudy — although that description does not preclude some healthy breaks of sun at times. In addition, as a weak storm system dives south of New Jersey, we could see a few showers or sprinkles come to visit. (The NAM model in particular looks quite damp, with spotty sprinkles through most of the day — I personally think that's overdoing things a bit.) Rainfall totals might make it to 0.01" — hardly anything. Temperatures will stay on the warm side, peaking in the upper 70s.

Friday

Still looking good. Sunshine will break out across the northern half of New Jersey, with some lingering cloud cover to the south. I'm leaning toward a dry forecast, although a pocket of showers may come very close to New Jersey's southern border. High temperatures will hold steady in the upper 70s to around 80.

Saturday

Can you believe we're coming up on the last weekend of September? Also the first weekend of fall, and I still like what I see overall. Our latest forecast calls for partly sunny skies Saturday, although I can't rule out a spot shower. High temperatures should hit the upper 70s.

Sunday & Beyond

Daytime Sunday looks fine. Definitely warm, and even a touch sticky, with high temperatures in the lower 80s and dew points firmly in the 60s. Again, a mix of sun and clouds will make for a summer-ish day. (I wonder how busy the beaches will be — shoulder season / local summer for the win!)

Our next substantial storm system and chance of rain looks to arrive late Sunday into early Monday. Given the rising warmth and humidity, I think there could be some rumbles of thunder. But the risk of severe weather and/or flooding seems low.

The Tuesday-Wednesday time frame next week could become unsettled and wet too. But I don't see any big cooldowns through the end of September.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.