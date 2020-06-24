Wednesday NJ weather: Humidity dials back for a few days

The Bottom Line

We've got some solid beach and pool days ahead, especially as humidity levels drop and our conditions become more comfortable. Warm, non-humid weather really is the best-case forecast in the summertime here in New Jersey. Heat and humidity return for the final weekend of June.

Wednesday

Sticky, sticky, sticky Wednesday morning with temperatures and dew points holding in the 70s. That humidity will hit you like a brick wall when you walk out of air conditioning. In addition, a few early morning passing showers are expected too — nothing overly dramatic, and raindrops should exit the state by 10 a.m. at the latest.

Skies will then become mostly sunny, as drier air works its way into New Jersey. High temperatures should reach the mid to upper 80s away from the coast — i think we'll miss the widespread 90s and technical "heat wave" criteria.

Meanwhile, dew points are forecast to fall dramatically into the 50s through Wednesday afternoon. So it is going to become much more comfortable, especially Wednesday evening.

Also, Tropical Depression Dolly is centered more than 700 miles east of New Jersey. It is quite unusual to have a storm earn a name that far north. It looks like Dolly is far enough away from the Jersey Shore to not cause any increased surf or rip current concerns.

Thursday

The morning will be much more comfortable, with temperatures in the lower 60s. (Mid 60s in urban areas.)

A little storm system will clip New Jersey from the southeast from morning through midday. So a batch of showers may impact the Jersey Shore between about 5 a.m. and 1 p.m. Otherwise, we'll enjoy sun to the northwest and clouds to the southeast. High temperatures will come down to the seasonable (near-normal) lower to mid 80s.

Friday

Still warm and still not humid. Highs in the summery mid 80s, with lots of sunshine. The chance of a stray shower is not quite zero, but I've opted to keep a dry forecast for now. It really looks like a beautiful day.

Saturday

Heat and humidity surge again this weekend. High temperatures will reach near 90 on Saturday, with mostly sunny skies and a stiff southwesterly breeze. I don't see a substantial threat for thunderstorms at this point, but I wouldn't rule out a popup shower at some point.

Sunday

Hot and humid, with highs again near 90. A chance of a shower or thunderstorm too.

The Extended Forecast

A backdoor front in the Monday-Tuesday time frame looks to kick out the 90s and scale back humidity again. As long as conditions aren't too cloudy or showery, we should close out the month of June with pleasant, seasonable weather.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.