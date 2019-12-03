Thank goodness common sense prevailed and Raritan Valley Community College trustee Felecia Nace, who delivered a speech at a Straight Pride parade in Boston in August, was not removed from her position. While screaming, whining lefties accusing her of hate speech, and begged the Somerset County Board of freeholders as well as the college board of trustees to remove her, Nace held her ground. And so did the RVCC board, according to an article on mycentraljersey.com.

What was Nace’s alleged transgression, you may ask? She attended and spoke at a “straight pride parade,” bemoaning the introduction of LGBTQIA curricula in three states, including New Jersey. According to the article, Nace asked "Couldn't they spend the money better?" adding that the money could be spent on extended math or enhanced reading programs. How is that hate speech?

With college costs rising rapidly and tuitions increasing exponentially, schools can barely afford to teach reading, and plenty of kids come into community colleges completely unprepared, so Nace makes an excellent point. The article goes onto say that Somerset county freeholders maintained that there was “no good cause” (as required by state law) to get rid of her and I agree wholeheartedly.

Am I the only person who notices that people can’t express opinions anymore unless they’re the “correct” opinions? The article further states that at a board of freeholders meeting on Tuesday night, RVCC student Viriyah Hodges asked the freeholders to take action against Nace, claiming that “Her vision does not align with the interests of Raritan Valley Community College students.”

But how can one student speak for every single student at the college? I’m sure that Nace’s views do align with the interest of SOME students. Not to mention the fact that as tenuous as they may be, we still do have SOME first amendment protections in this state. Don’t we?

The article goes on to say that in her speech, Nace asked parade attendees to “follow the money” and said that the whole idea of the new LGBTQIA curricula “created a multi-million-dollar industry overnight,” referring to what it costs to implement these programs including materials, training, consultants etc. People don’t realize that these costs are staggering! (Incidentally, the LGBTQIA initialism keeps growing - I can hardly keep track.)

In any event, I agree with Nace. Why does New Jersey have to spend money that it does not have on superfluous curricula whose merits are marginal at best? Even if there were a surplus of funds in NJ, and I assure you there is not, I’d suggest we use it to create an intensive new curriculum; to teach high school and college students civics, government and the way it works, and personal finance. I’m positive that THAT would serve 100% of the student body well, as opposed to just a fraction.

