WATCH: Washington Twp Officer rescues dog from local pond

As I find myself saying nearly every week, there is nothing routine about a cop’s job. This week’s #BlueFriday honoree is Officer John Kuligowski from the Washington Township, Warren County Police Department.

Earlier this week, the local PD responded to a call of a dog who had gotten loose and found herself neck deep in a local pond. The dog seemed confused and unable to free herself. Enter today’s hero cop Officer Kuligowski. Without hesitation, this cop found a nearby kayak and jumped into action.

Happy to report that the boxer-mastiff mix named Akela is safe.

Check out the video and nominate a #BlueFriday hero from your town!

