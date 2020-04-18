Watch ‘The Phantom Of The Opera’ online for free this weekend

While we can't bring the family into the city to catch a Broadway show right now, one of the most iconic musicals of all time is being made available for free for 48 hours.

Andrew Lloyd Webber's legendary "The Phantom Of The Opera" is streaming right now. In fact, as I type this the premiere is just about wrapping up, then it'll be available to watch on-demand until 2 p.m. Sunday (April 19).

The production is a 2011 recording from the Royal Albert Hall for the show's 25th anniversary.

It features a cast and orchestra of more than 200 and stars Ramin Karimloo, Sierra Boggess and Hadley Fraser.

The show is on the YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On!, which is raising money for the UK's National Health Service.

You can watch "Phantom" for yourself right here: