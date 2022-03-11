As fire and smoke raged through a building with 24 apartments in South Brunswick, cops and firefighters rushed to the scene.

As fire reportedly billowed out of the top floors onto the roof and attic, a dad and his son broke through a window on the second floor. Three police officers and the South Brunswick fire chief were positioned under the balcony and were able to catch the kid as the dad lowered him to safety.

Then they caught the dad who dove off the balcony.

The video is dramatic.

The intensity of the scene is only partially captured by the cameras though. As most cops will tell you, there's nothing like the adrenaline rush when arriving on a scene like this. Again, another story about how cops truly never know what they're gonna encounter when they get the call.

Proud to honor the officers and fire chief who took the call and saved lives. Today's #BlueFriday honorees are Sgt. William Merkler, Patrolman First Class Ryan Bartunek, Detective Sgt. John Penney and Fire Chief Chris Perez. Read the full story as reported by "Central Jersey" HERE.

