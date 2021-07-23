WATCH: Explosion blows roof of Carteret, NJ apartment building

CARTERET — An explosion inside an apartment building blew part of the roof off during a fire Friday afternoon.

Video taken about 2 p.m. captured smoke coming out of the roof of Building 4 at the Bristol Station complex off the Peter J. Sica Industrial Highway.

The explosion intensified the smoke and flames could be seen as pieces shot off the roof. The roof was completely blown off the front of the building.

Mayor Dan Reiman said the building's 48 units are a "complete loss" displacing 75 residents.

"So far there are only a few non life threatening minor injuries . However fire suppression continues and then inspectors will conduct a thorough investigation," Reiman said.

Fire at the Bristol Station apartments in Carteret (Borough of Carteret)

Reiman asked residents to avoid the area as first responders are expected to be in the area for several hours.

The mayor's Charity Trust Fund is accepting donations with 100% of the proceeds benefiting residents.

