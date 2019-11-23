The CDC is warning about a new outbreak of E. coli and is advising against eating or selling any Romaine lettuce harvested from the Salinas, California, growing region.

Forty cases of E. coli contamination have been reported in 16 states including one case in Camden County, according to the CDC. No deaths have been reported.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service warned against consuming any wraps, sandwiches, prepackaged salad, salad kits, or other product containing romaine lettuce harvested from the region.

"If you do not know the source of your romaine lettuce, and if you cannot obtain that information from your supplier, you should not serve, ship, or sell the product," the CDC warned.

Consumers were also warned about eating any of the more than 75,000 pounds of salad products sold under a number of brand names identified in a recall this week by Swedesboro-based Missa Bay.

E. coli is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps two to eights days after exposure.

While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome. This condition can occur among people of any age but is most common in children under 5-years old and older adults. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output. People who experience these symptoms should seek emergency care immediately.

An outbreak a year ago was traced to Adam Brothers Farming in Santa Barbara County, California. It resulted in 62 cases in 16 states including 13 in New Jersey. None of the case were fatal. The recall resulted in many retailers removing romaine lettuce products from their shelves for several weeks.

