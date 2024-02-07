Warehouse fire smoke fills air over Camden, NJ

🔥The fire scene is next to Route 676 but the highway is not closed

🔥HazMat teams are monitoring air quality

CAMDEN — A massive warehouse fire is sending large plumes of smoke into the air next to Route 676.

The fire was first reported around 6:50 a.m. Wednesday on the 1000 block of Line Street in a building near Mt. Ephraim Avenue, according to Camden County spokesman Dan Keashen. The building is believed to be vacant.

Additional firefighters were brought to the scene when the fire went to two alarms. No injuries have been reported. The Camden County HazMat team is at the fire scene monitoring air quality.

Cold temperatures don't help firefighters

Camden County police asked drivers to avoid the intersections of Haddon Avenue at Line Street and Mount Ephraim Avenue at Pine Street

Traffic was also slow on Route 676 as commuters slowed down to look at the fire. All lanes are open on Route 676.

Adding to the challenge of the fire are temperatures were in the upper 20s, which causes water to quickly freeze on the ground and on equipment.

